Back to school germs | Family First

Vaccination rates, different regions and safety measures at each individual school can also play a role in your child's health.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRING GROVE, Pa. — With school back in session, you may be noticing your little one with runny noses, and upset stomachs.

Dr. Divay Chaudhry, a pediatrician at UPMC CCP Spring Grove, says there are multiple reasons why you kids tend to get sick this time of year.

“The school environment itself can play a role. The crowded classrooms and close contacts among students can facilitate the spread of infections among students” said Dr. Chaudhry, who added “Certain viruses are actually more common as the winter comes during the fall months and this coincides with the start of the school year.”

Vaccination rates, different regions and safety measures at each individual school can also play a role in your child's health.

Dr. Chaudhry recommends taking a holistic approach to keeping your kids healthy.

“Making sure the child is up-to-date on their vaccines is one the most effective ways to prevent serious illnesses like measles, mumps, rubella and flu,” explained Dr. Chaudhry.

It’s also important your kids know proper hand hygiene, cough or sneeze into their sleeve, eat a balanced diet and get adequate sleep.

“(caregivers) can also make sure their child has a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains so they can be equipped to fight off infections,” said Dr. Chaudhry.

They’re practices that should be carried throughout the school year.