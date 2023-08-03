Furry Friends with Stormy, the dog!

Stormy is a senior mixed breed dog who's only requirement for his new family is that they have plenty of tennis balls.

YORK, Pa. — This week’s Furry Friend, Stormy, is brought to us by the York County SPCA.

While Stormy is a senior dog, he has the energy of a puppy, especially if tennis balls are around!

Kristen Dempwolf from the York County SPCA says that Stormy was found as a stray, so they don't know a whole lot about him. She says he's a certified mutt with multiple dog breeds mixed together.

“Lab, hound mix. Definitely got some, a little bit of a longer coat too, for a lab mix.”

Stormy has a beautiful black coat and is full of smiles. He is food motivated and knows basic commands like sit and drop (for the tennis balls, of course).

“He’s got a great personality. As you can see, he’s very spirited," says Dempwolf. "He has a lot of energy for an older dog. Ya know, he has gray around his muzzle so you can tell he’s a senior for sure, but he still has a lot of pep in his step.”

Stormy’s ideal family will have dogs his size or bigger. Of course, all family members should meet Stormy too before adopting.

If you are interested in meeting Stormy, visits to the York County SPCA are by appointment only while the shelter’s lobby is under construction. You can fill out an application for Stormy or make an appointment to meet him on the York County SPCA's website.