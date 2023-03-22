Furry Friends with Peppa, the dog!

Peppa is the longest resident of the PSPCA Lancaster Center. This kind and loving pup is hoping to find a forever home soon.

LANCASTER, Pa. — This week's Furry Friend, Peppa, is brought to us by the PSPCA Lancaster Center. Peppa is the shelter's longest resident, having been there for nearly two nears now.

This sweet pup made her way to the PSPCA as a stray in Lancaster. After a lot of encouragement and treats, she has made many friends at the shelter, though she still hasn't found her forever family.

Peppa is a quirky, little girl who loves chest scratches, showering her people with kisses, zooming around the backyard, and being the center of attention. Shelter staff describe her as kind, loving, and deserving of a forever home.

Peppa has spent some time in foster care, where shelter staff learned that she is house broken, crate trained and a big fan of cozy dog beds.

There are a few requirements for Peppa's future family. Peppa will need to be in an adult-only home and the only pet in the home. Her family should be ready to make a couple of visits to the shelter to build a rapport with her and become friends before making the final drive home.

If you're interested in Peppa, the PSPCA Lancaster Center is open daily from noon to 6pm. You can also learn more on their website.

This weekend is a great time to meet Peppa or adopt another dog from the shelter. The PSPCA is waiving adoption fees on all dog adoptions this Saturday, March 25th at their Lancaster, Danville, and Philadelphia centers.