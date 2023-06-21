This week's Furry Friend is Noel, the dog!

Noel's current foster parents say she enjoys romping outside and will need a yard with a 6-foot fence, as she's proven to jump over smaller ones.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Meet Noel!

She's a sweet 1-year-old Mountain Cur and hound mix.

Noel is house-trained, up to date on all her shots and spayed.

The pup gets along with other dogs, but because of her hound genes, it's recommended that she not share a home with cats or other small critters.

Her current foster parents say she enjoys romping outside and will need a yard with a 6-foot fence, as she's proven to jump over smaller ones. Noel would do best with active families who have previous dog experience.