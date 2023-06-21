This week's Furry Friend is Noel, the dog!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Meet Noel!
She's a sweet 1-year-old Mountain Cur and hound mix.
Noel is house-trained, up to date on all her shots and spayed.
The pup gets along with other dogs, but because of her hound genes, it's recommended that she not share a home with cats or other small critters.
Her current foster parents say she enjoys romping outside and will need a yard with a 6-foot fence, as she's proven to jump over smaller ones. Noel would do best with active families who have previous dog experience.
If you're interested in adopting this sweetie, you can fill out an application on the Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue website.