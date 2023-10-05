Furry Friends with Gremlin, the dog!

Gremlin is a young, laid back American Bully who is looking for her forever family at the York County SPCA.

YORK, Pa. — Our Furry Friend this week is Gremlin, brought to us by the York County SPCA. Despite her name, there’s nothing mischievous about this pup!

Gremlin was recently found as a stray and brought to the shelter. She recently finished her quarantine period and is ready to find her forever family!

While shelter staff don't know much about Gremlin since she was a stray and is a recent addition, she has already become a favorite.

“She’s very chill as you can see. She’s very relaxed, very sweet," says Kristen Dempwolf, Communications Director for the York County SPCA.

Gremlin is friendly and low key dog. She walks well on a leash and loves to lay outside soaking up the sunshine and any attention from people she can get.

Gremlin does show a sweet disposition, though shelter staff are unsure how she will do with other dogs as they have not had her interact with them yet. If you have any dogs or kids in your home, it's always best to bring them into the shelter to meet Gremlin before adopting her.

“Like with all of our dogs, we recommend that if you apply for adoption and are approved to have a meet with Gremlin that you bring in all of your dog family members as well as all of the people that live in your household," says Dempwolf.

If you’re interested in meeting Gremlin, you can stop by the shelter during their public browsing hours, which is between 10 am and 2 pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. If you are unable to stop by during those hours, you can always call to make an appointment as well.

“Any day, Monday through Sunday, from 8am to 4pm you can make an appointment if those public browsing hours don’t work," Dempwolf tells FOX43. "And of course if you plan to adopt an animal, they would schedule an appointment with you at our front desk.”

The York County SPCA is currently waiving all dog adoption fees as the shelter is near capacity.