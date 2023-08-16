Furry Friends with Boe, the dog!

Boe is an energetic blue heeler who will need an active family with breed experience.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — This week's Furry Friend is brought to us by Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue.

Boe is a 6-year-old blue heeler who Charlie's Crusaders saved from a high kill shelter four years ago. Boe was initially adopted; however, a change of circumstances at no fault of his own has led to him looking for his forever family once again.

Boe is described as a loyal and intelligent dog. Since he is a heeler, Boe is pretty high energy. He will need daily exercise and/or training classes to keep up with that energy. Boe also tries to herd his people, a characteristic many heelers have.

Something else to know about heelers is that they don't do well being left alone for long periods of time, especially if they haven't had exercise.

Boe's perfect family will be active and already have some experience with his breed. They will also need to have a fenced-in backyard so Boe can run around and burn off some of his energy.