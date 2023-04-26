Bitsy and Suki are a bonded pair of sisters who love people and cuddling. They enjoy keeping each other company and playing with crinkly toys.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — This week's Furry Friends are brought to us by Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue.

Bitsy and Suki were found living under an abandoned house in Tennessee after good Samaritan spotted the bonded pair running around an empty lot. The sisters are being fostered in the Lancaster area.

Despite being malnourished with severe skin issues (poor Bitsy was almost completely bald!) when they were rescued, the sisters are now both happy, healthy pups who love people—including kids!

Charlie's Crusaders believe the dogs are 11-month-old hound mixes. Both weigh around 25 pounds.

Bitsy and Suki will need to be adopted together to a home with a fenced-in yard. They love cuddling, playing with each other and toys—especially bones and ones that crinkle.

Furry friends with Bitsy and Suki, the dogs! 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

Their rescuers say the girls are working on learning commands and are eager to please.

Both are spayed and up to date on their shots.