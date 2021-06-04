Free activities available this week in Central Pa.

We are providing a list of free activities available in our area for you to enjoy!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — If you're looking to have new experiences, without putting any stress on your wallet, then you have found yourself in the right article. (Spoiler Alert: If you're near Adams County, you are in for one full week).

Here are some activities happening this week in our area that do not require you to spend a dime:

Adams County

Animal Ambassadors Program

Wed., June 9, 2021 at 10 a.m.

Gettysburg Recreation Park Fireman's Pavilion, Gettysburg

The audience (of any age!) will have the opportunity to come face-to-face with a striped skunk, barred owl, and more while learning about how to share our environment with the critters. If you miss out on the event this week, click here to see the other dates and times the program will be offered in Adams County.

5th Annual Gettysburg Pride

Sat., June 5, 2021 beginning at 12 p.m.

Lincoln Square, Gettysburg

There will be activities for the whole family (including a parade at 3 p.m.!), as well as vendors, and live entertainment throughout the day. You can find out more about this event here.

Kids Fish Rodeo

Sat., June 5, 2021 beginning at 12 p.m.

Upper Adams Fish and Game, Gardners

Bring your kids down to the pond for a day of bonding outdoors over their big catch. There is a limit of three fish per kid, and you can find out more here (and here).

Family Friday Summer Kick-Off

Fri., June 4, 2021 from 5 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Gettysburg Recreation Fireman's Pavilion, Gettysburg

Not only will there be a DJ, board games, relay race competition, and games up the wah-zoo, but there will also be a free picnic if you’re an early bird! Find all the details about how you can have a blast, and win door prizes, here.

Youth Field Day

Sat., June 5, 2021 from 7 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

McSherrytown Fish Game Protective Association, New Oxford

If you’re between the ages of 6 and 17 (and you have a parent with you) come to 2 Fish and Game Road for a day of learning shooting sports, fishing, trapping, fly tying and more. All equipment will be provided, as well as lunch and a t-shirt. Please sign up, and find out all the details, here.

Cumberland County

Summer Soiree

Sat. June 5, 2021 from 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Market Street, Camp Hill

There will be both an adult and kids plein air event beginning at noon that day, followed by the festival starting at 5 p.m. There will be over 20 businesses to enjoy with a focus on art and live music. Plus, food. Need I say more? Find out more here.

Taking it to the Streets - Ford and Corvette Parade

Sat., June 5, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Downtown Carlisle

The best locations to view this car parade are the junction of Carlisle Springs Rd./Route 34 and North Hanover Street through downtown along Main Street. Don’t worry though, if you miss this piece of automotive art, there will be a second opportunity in August. You can find out more about what to expect here.

Da Merge - The Freestyle Variety Show

Fri., June 4, 2021 at 5 p.m.

Bosler Memorial Library, Carlisle

Join Carlisle native, and Champion of Field of Screams Rap Battle, Capital C for an evening of freestyle rap lessons, demos and more. Find our more, and register, here.

Dauphin County

Shakespeare In the Park: Hamlet

Fri., June 4, 2021 from 7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Reservoir Park, Harrisburg

Come to the park to witness one of Shakespeare’s most recognized tragedies played out in front of you. Find all the details here.

Franklin County

Fayetteville Volunteer Fire Department Annual Fireman’s Carnival

Thurs., June 3, 2021 – Sat., June 12, 2021 beginning nightly at 5 p.m.

101 W Main Street, Fayetteville

We’re talking rides, nightly entertainment, and carnival food. Plus, on the final evening of the event there will even be a firework show. Click here to find out who is performing every night and to see more information about the event.

A Cappella & Unplugged Open Mic

Fri., June 4, 2021 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Warner’s Soda Shoppe, Waynesboro

Steal the spotlight and a chance to win $500 at this A Capella open mic. The registration fee has been waived for this event, and, if you can carry your instrument onstage you can perform. OR, you can just grab a drink and watch the performances with your friends. Find out how the event works here.

Juniata County

Discovery Space Children’s Science Museum

Anytime

Discovery Space Children’s Science Museum & Juniata Public Library

If you are a member of the Juniata Public Library you can check out a free pass to the museum. The pass is good for 2 adults at a time and as many children as are in the household- just make sure to return it at the end of the week! Find all the details at the bottom of the page here.

Lancaster County

Women's Expo

Sat., June 5, 2021 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Wyndham Resort, Lancaster

The goal of this annual expo is to allow women of any age to feel comfortable learning about new products and services for their families or their own needs. Spend a day trying new things with women just like you! Find more information here.

ODC Food Truck Fest

Sat., June 5, 2021 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Stauffer Park, Manheim

Come out to the park for a day filled with food trucks, family friendly activities, and the always coveted photo opportunities. Plus (a BIG plus) there will be adoptable puppies from the SPCA. Find all the information here.

Lebanon County

Food Truck Festival

Thurs., June 10, 2021

South Hills Park, Lebanon

Come to the park to celebrate Cedar Crest Music with some good food and community bonding. You can find all the delicious details here.

Art Walk Lebanon Camera Club

Fri., June 4, 2021

Lebanon Valley Council on the Arts, Lebanon

Come out to this First Friday event focusing specifically on the local Camera Club. See art and photos created by the club members to promote the art of photography. Find out more here.

Mifflin County

Downtown Community Art Walk

Fri., June 4, 2021 – Sun., June 12, 2021

E Market Street, Lewistown

Take a walk downtown to check out local artwork. Feel free to stop by some of the brick and mortar shops for food or drinks (for purchase). See all the details here.

Perry County

Snakes and Lizards of PA

Wed., June 9, 2021 from 12 p.m. - 12:45 p.m.

Online Event Sponsored by Little Buffalo State Park

Open your computer and get ready to learn about the scaly creatures of Pennsylvania. Find out all the information here.

Spring Yard Sale

Sat., June 5, 2021 from 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

508 N High Street, Duncannon

100% of the proceeds from this yard sale will go to the local animal rescue, One Dog at a Time. Stop by and see what goodies you can uncover or just enjoy the outdoors with friends and family. Find out more here.

York County

Live Music on Restaurant Row

Sat., June 5, 2021 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The 100 Block of George Street, York

Head downtown for an evening adventuring on pedestrian-only streets enjoying the stylings of three talented musicians. Click here for more details.

York County Pride

Sat., June 5, 2021 beginning at 11 a.m.

Online Event Sponsored by Wellspan Health and Hosted by the Rainbow Rose Center

Join in live, or stream the event on demand, to celebrate Pride. There will be speakers, music, dance, theatre, poetry and all sorts of other art forms. There will also be some history and education components to the event, which was formerly known as York County Pride. known as York County Pride. You can find out way more about this colorful event by clicking here.

2nd Annual Pancakes for Pride

Sun., June 6, 2021 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

York Jewish Community Center