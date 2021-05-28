Free activities available this week in Central Pa.

We are providing a list of free activities available in our area for you to enjoy!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Your weekly activities list is here with new events that won't break the bank.

Here are some of the activities coming up in our area that do not require you to bring a wallet, including a free event taking place anywhere in the state:

PA Free Fishing Day

On Sun., May 30, 2021 you can fish for free anywhere in Pennsylvania without a license. Click here to find out more about this special day.

Adams County

Teen Photography Contest

Tues., June 1, 2021 - July 15, 2021

New Oxford Area Library, New Oxford

Get your submissions in for this photography contest. Head outside or find your favorite indoor summer location and get ready to share “tails or tales of summer”! You can find the contest rules here.

Memorial Day Parade and Celebration

Mon., May 31, 2021 at 2 p.m.

Historic Downtown Lefever Street, Gettysburg

The annual parade will begin at 2 p.m. and you can find the exact route here, as well as information for the following ceremony at 3 p.m. This day is also the start of One Hundred Nights of Taps which will happen at 7 p.m. These events are held in honor of the men and women who died in service to the country.

Cumberland County

Curl Up with the Classics: Aesop's Fables

Tues., June 1, 2021 from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Online Event Sponsored by Fredricksen Library

Log on to zoom and get ready to dive deep into some of your favorite fables. Make sure you do your prep work ahead of time though! Read and prepare to discuss your top five stories at the meeting! You can find out more about this monthly book club here.

Mindfulness: Embracing Life with an Open Heart

Every-other-Saturday for the following weeks (5/29, 6/12, 6/26, 7/10, 7/24, 8/7) from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Online Event Sponsored by Bosler Memorial Library

Follow instructor Toru Sato through guided meditations as well as theoretical discussions and other mindfulness exercises. You will hear stories, poetry and quotes throughout this 6-session course. You can find the registration link here.

Veterans and Active Duty: Memorial Day BBQ and Watch Fire Program

Sun., May 30, 2021 at 7 p.m.

U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center, Carlisle

If you are a veteran or on active duty, or you are the plus one of an attendee, come honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for this country with a watch fire program. There will be a free picnic meal and speaker along with the ceremony. You must register online and claim your plus one. To find out more, or to register, please go here.

Dauphin County

Artsfest of Greater Harrisburg

Sat., May 29, 2021 – Sun., May 29, 2021 from 10 am. – 7 p.m. and Mon., May 31, 2021 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

City Island, Harrisburg

With so much to do at this event, here is the link for the information you need (including how to score 4 hours of free parking). Get ready for vendors specializing in every media you can imagine, a flea market, and a second festival- Kidfest!

Children's Trout Rodeo

Sat., May 29, 2021 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Gutshall Pond, Millersburg

What’s better than spending the day outdoors fishing? When you get to share that enthusiasm with a kid. Among the 400+ stocked fish, there will be 10 tagged fish that, if caught, will gift your newbie fisherman a fishing rod or tackle box. The 3 palomino fish come with a gift card if reeled in! Find out all of the information here.

Franklin County

Geekfest 2021

Sat., May 29, 2021 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Nerdvana Outpost, Chambersburg PA

Get ready to release your inner nerd (or maybe just dip your toe in) at this food, vendor, and game fair. Click here to find out what vendors, events, contests and more will be happening at this event designed just for the geek in you.

Juniata County

Ranch Rodeo

Fri., May 28, 2021 - Sun., May 30, 2021 beginning at 7 a.m.

Horse Valley Ranch, East Waterford

You are welcome to check out this real-life rodeo, including a Round Robin on Friday, a Ranch Rodeo on Saturday, and a Calves and Cans Showdown on Sunday, for free. If you wish to show off your skills there will be a fee to enter the competition. You can find the details here.

Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony

Mon., May 31, 2021 beginning at 9 a.m.

Church Hill Cemetery, Port Royal

The parade will follow Milford Street, make a right onto Fourth Street, another right onto Market Street and will end in Old Port. There will be a ceremony held at Church Hill Cemetery.

Lancaster County

Bring Your Own Plant Swap

Fri., May 28, 2021 at 2 p.m.

Lancaster City Branch, Lancaster

Get ready to B.Y.O.P(lant) at the Lancaster Public Library. You can bring your own plant to participate in a plant-swap, or you can help the library divide their Sansevieria. Bring any extra potting soil or planters you wish to donate and join the group in the outside courtyard. Check out all the details here.

Memorial Day Parade and Service

Mon., May 31, 2021 at 9 a.m.

Strasburg Cemetery, Strasburg

There will be a parade beginning at 9 a.m. that will end at the cemetery. Immediately following the parade, there will be a Memorial Service to honor America’s fallen soldiers. Find out more here.

Lebanon County

Magician Adam White Performs

Wed., June 2, 2021 at 11:30 a.m.

Lebanon Community Library, Lebanon

Adam White will be starting the summer reading program off with the flip of a wand at the Lebanon Community Library. Check out the Facebook event here.

Jonestown Memorial Day Parade

Mon., May 31, 2021 at 9 a.m.

W Market Street, Jonestown

Join Jonestown in recognizing the lives of those who fought and died in the United States Armed Forces. You can view their Facebook page here.

Mifflin County

Country Memories Day

Sat., May 29, 2021 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Market Street, McVeytown

Head to Market Street for the 34th Country Memories Day. There will be vendors, tractor and wagon rides, and you may even run into the strolling magician. Plus, wander on over to Queen Street and you can check out antique and classic automobiles and tractor displays. Find out more here.

Perry County

Amethyst Online - Silent Meditation

Tues., June 1, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Online Event Sponsored by Amethyst Retreat Center

Join the retreat center for an evening of silent meditation virtually. You can either join in by watching the livestream on Facebook or you can connect with the group on Zoom. This event is free, but Amethyst Retreat Center will be accepting donations if you wish to contribute. You can find the details here.

York County

Pop-Up Play Date

Tues., June 1, 2021 from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Glen Rock Park, Glen Rock

Great news- this event will be happening not just this week, but every first Tuesday of the month! Bring your kid to the park for a play date with the whole neighborhood. There will be bubbles, jump ropes, and more to entertain. You must stay to supervise your child for the full hour. Check out the Facebook event here.

Lighting the Way to the Brave

Fri., May 28, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Arthur Hufnagel Public Library