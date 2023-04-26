Free Movie Fridays return to Harrisburg's Reservoir Park

Free Movie Fridays are returning to Harrisburg's Reservoir Park, starting with "Encanto" on June 30.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Friday nights in Harrisburg just got a whole lot less expensive.

The City of Harrisburg announced today that it will bring back Free Movie Fridays, one of the city's most popular events, for the summer of 2023.

The festivities kick off with "Encanto" on June 30.

The family-friendly movie nights will be held at Reservoir Park around sunset, after 8 p.m. The City recommends families arrive early to secure parking, as it expects the new Chutes and Ladders playground will attract more traffic than usual.

Refreshments are also provided at no cost while supplies last, but families are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.

The 2023 movie schedule is as follows:

June 30 – "Encanto"

July 7 – "Remember The Titans"

July 14 – "Clifford"

July 21 – "Spider Man Into The Spiderverse"

July 28 – "Space Jam: A New Legacy"

August 4 – "Annie"

August 11 – "Minions"

August 18 – "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"