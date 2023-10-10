Free equine-assisted therapy offered for frontline workers

Greystone Manor Therapeutic Riding Center (GMTRC) is offering a new, no-cost, equine-assisted group therapeutic intervention for medical and front line workers.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LANCASTER, Pa. — Greystone Manor Therapeutic Riding Center (GMTRC) in Lancaster County is offering a free equine-assisted group therapeutic intervention to medical professionals, frontline workers and first responders.

The program is geared toward these professionals who experienced PTSD, high anxiety, stress and thoughts of suicide during their time working through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Professionals say that because of the staffing shortages, longer hours and working in an overwhelmed health system, many frontline workers are experiencing a severe mental health crisis.