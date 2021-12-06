Free activities available this week in Central Pa.

We are providing a list of free activities available in our area for you to enjoy!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Your weekly activity companion is back with new events in your area that will let you save some cash.

Here are some of the activities to take a look at this week:

Adams County

Gettysburg Brass Band Festival

Fri., June 11, 2021 - Sun., June 13, 2021

Multiple venues across Gettysburg

Over 499 musicians flocked to Gettysburg to perform in this festival in 2019, but last year it had to go virtual. Thankfully, in 2021 the Brass Bands are back. Click here to see where and when you can catch a performance.

National Aquarium: Sharks!

Thurs., June 17, 2021 from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Online Event sponsored by Adams County Library

Learn a little bit more about these aquatic animals, including how they have adapted to survive from the time of the dinosaurs to 2021. Find the link to the zoom meeting here.

Cumberland County

Outdoor Obstacle Course

Mon., June 7, 2021 - Sat., June 12, 2021

New Cumberland Library, New Cumberland

It’s the last weekend that the sidewalk outside of the library will be an obstacle course, so stop by to hop, stomp, and skip your way around the course. You can find more information here.

Screen on the Green: Summer Movies

Fri., June 11, 2021 as early as 7:30 p.m.

While you are at the library absolutely crushing the obstacle course, feel free to snag a spot on the lawn and catch a showing of Toy Story 4. The movie will begin when it is dark – usually around 8:45 p.m. Click here for all the details.

Dauphin County

Meet Amy June Bates

Sat., June 12, 2021 from 10 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Online Event Sponsored by Dauphin County Library System

Open that zoom invite and meet children’s book author/illustrator Amy June Bates. She’ll talk a little about the books, her process for creating them, and she may even show off her home studio. All families in attendance will receive a copy of her book, “The Big Umbrella.” Registration is required and can be completed here.

2021 Sunset Music & Movie Series

Every Friday at Sunset until August 27, 2021

Fort Hunter Park Centennial Barn, Harrisburg

This week the screening will be of Trolls World Tour, but this 13-week series will feature all kinds of music and movies. Pack a snack or stop by a food truck while you’re waiting for the show to start. Don’t forget, come back next week too! You can find all of the planned events here.

Volunteer Work Day at Wildwood Park

Sat., June 12, 2021 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Wildwood Lake Park, Harrisburg

All the tools you need to make a difference at the park will be provided for you. Get outside, get your hands dirty (or not, since gloves will also be provided), and get chatting with new friends while you help enhance this wonderful park. You must register for this volunteer day, and you can do so by clicking here.

Tree Identification Walk

Sun., June 13, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Wildwood Lake Park, Harrisburg

Head out to Wildwood Park (again, if you volunteered yesterday!) and learn all about the flora and fauna our region has to show off. A Naturalist will be taking a tour group around the park to point out the beauty in your community, and you can join in if you pre-register here.

Franklin County

11/30 Visitors Center Yard Sale

Sat., June 12, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center, Chambersburg

The visitor center will be hosting a yard sale to show off the communities “junique.” They suggest you make a day of it- by browsing the yard sale and then checking out the North Square Farmer’s Market and downtown shopping. You can find all of the information here.

Juniata County

Saturday Flea Market

Sat., June 12, 2021

47 CJEMS Lane, Mifflintown

Do some shopping in downtown Mifflintown to celebrate the great weather, but make sure you stop in here as it makes the list of best “Gems & Junk” in the Juniata River Valley. See the complete list here.

Lancaster County

Lancaster Parade of Homes

Sat., June 12, 2021

Lancaster and Lebanon Counties

View 14 of the best new-build homes across Lancaster and Lebanon counties in-person, or, if you would prefer to look online, all 18 of the homes participating in the parade are available through a virtual tour. This is a great excuse to see remarkable homes in your area and take some inspiration back to your own nest. Find all the details here.

Tricks! With Magician Ran’d Shine

Mon., June 14, 2021 at 1:30 p.m.

Musser Park, Lancaster

See objects appear, disappear and change in front of your very eyes with this magic show. Who knows, you may even be asked to give the magician an assist! If you miss this show there will be another chance to catch the performance on Tues., June 15, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. in front of the Mountville Branch. For information on the Monday performance click here.

Lebanon County

Live at the Hide-A-Way

Sat., June 12, 2021 beginning at 8 p.m.

Mt. Gretna Hide-A-Way Restaurant, Mt. Gretna

Although there may be some pressure to purchase a drink (or two? Who said food? Mozzarella sticks anyone?) there is no cover charge to sit down and enjoy the live music of the evening. Bring your friends and enjoy a night out on the town. You can find more here.

Mifflin County

Psychic/Sensitive Support Group

Thurs., June 17, 2021 from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Metaphysics ‘A Spirited Space,’ Lewistown

If you are a sensitive or psychically gifted, this may be the event for you. If you have questions and want to learn more about your gifts this group will be able to guide you. Tickets can be reserved here, along with quite a bit more information on this event.

Perry County

The North Mountain Ramblers Live Music

Sat., June 12, 2021 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Grandpa's Love Shack, Shermans Dale

As usual with any live music event, you may want to bring a few dollars for some drinks (even if cover charge is free), but it will be worth it to see this dynamic duo! This band regularly plays at the shack and other locations in the area. Find out more information here.

Tossin'/Cruisin' for Athletes

Sat., June 12, 2021 from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Perry County Fairgrounds, Newport

Check out the car/truck/motorcycle show, play a round in the cornhole tournament, visit the food trucks, participate in activities for the kids, listen to a live band, or, do it all! Find out all the fun this event has to offer here.

York County

2021 Made In America

Mon., June 24, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Online or In-Person Options

Whether you are more comfortable participating from your couch, or you want to get back out into shops and stores, this day has a program for you. Local shops will be showing off how they do what they do, offering samples or unique experiences, and allowing you to get a little hands-on. Click here to see the participating vendors and their plans for the big day or click here for the Facebook page which promises live videos the day-of. Unless otherwise noted by the individual vendor on the yorkpa.org site, these events are free.

Second Saturday Lecture - What is Juneteenth?

Sat., June 12, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.

York County Historical Society Museum, York