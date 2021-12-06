Free activities available this week in Central Pa.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Your weekly activity companion is back with new events in your area that will let you save some cash.
Here are some of the activities to take a look at this week:
Adams County
Gettysburg Brass Band Festival
Fri., June 11, 2021 - Sun., June 13, 2021
Multiple venues across Gettysburg
Over 499 musicians flocked to Gettysburg to perform in this festival in 2019, but last year it had to go virtual. Thankfully, in 2021 the Brass Bands are back. Click here to see where and when you can catch a performance.
National Aquarium: Sharks!
Thurs., June 17, 2021 from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Online Event sponsored by Adams County Library
Learn a little bit more about these aquatic animals, including how they have adapted to survive from the time of the dinosaurs to 2021. Find the link to the zoom meeting here.
Cumberland County
Outdoor Obstacle Course
Mon., June 7, 2021 - Sat., June 12, 2021
New Cumberland Library, New Cumberland
It’s the last weekend that the sidewalk outside of the library will be an obstacle course, so stop by to hop, stomp, and skip your way around the course. You can find more information here.
Screen on the Green: Summer Movies
Fri., June 11, 2021 as early as 7:30 p.m.
While you are at the library absolutely crushing the obstacle course, feel free to snag a spot on the lawn and catch a showing of Toy Story 4. The movie will begin when it is dark – usually around 8:45 p.m. Click here for all the details.
Dauphin County
Meet Amy June Bates
Sat., June 12, 2021 from 10 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
Online Event Sponsored by Dauphin County Library System
Open that zoom invite and meet children’s book author/illustrator Amy June Bates. She’ll talk a little about the books, her process for creating them, and she may even show off her home studio. All families in attendance will receive a copy of her book, “The Big Umbrella.” Registration is required and can be completed here.
2021 Sunset Music & Movie Series
Every Friday at Sunset until August 27, 2021
Fort Hunter Park Centennial Barn, Harrisburg
This week the screening will be of Trolls World Tour, but this 13-week series will feature all kinds of music and movies. Pack a snack or stop by a food truck while you’re waiting for the show to start. Don’t forget, come back next week too! You can find all of the planned events here.
Volunteer Work Day at Wildwood Park
Sat., June 12, 2021 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Wildwood Lake Park, Harrisburg
All the tools you need to make a difference at the park will be provided for you. Get outside, get your hands dirty (or not, since gloves will also be provided), and get chatting with new friends while you help enhance this wonderful park. You must register for this volunteer day, and you can do so by clicking here.
Tree Identification Walk
Sun., June 13, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Wildwood Lake Park, Harrisburg
Head out to Wildwood Park (again, if you volunteered yesterday!) and learn all about the flora and fauna our region has to show off. A Naturalist will be taking a tour group around the park to point out the beauty in your community, and you can join in if you pre-register here.
Franklin County
11/30 Visitors Center Yard Sale
Sat., June 12, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center, Chambersburg
The visitor center will be hosting a yard sale to show off the communities “junique.” They suggest you make a day of it- by browsing the yard sale and then checking out the North Square Farmer’s Market and downtown shopping. You can find all of the information here.
Juniata County
Saturday Flea Market
Sat., June 12, 2021
47 CJEMS Lane, Mifflintown
Do some shopping in downtown Mifflintown to celebrate the great weather, but make sure you stop in here as it makes the list of best “Gems & Junk” in the Juniata River Valley. See the complete list here.
Lancaster County
Lancaster Parade of Homes
Sat., June 12, 2021
Lancaster and Lebanon Counties
View 14 of the best new-build homes across Lancaster and Lebanon counties in-person, or, if you would prefer to look online, all 18 of the homes participating in the parade are available through a virtual tour. This is a great excuse to see remarkable homes in your area and take some inspiration back to your own nest. Find all the details here.
Tricks! With Magician Ran’d Shine
Mon., June 14, 2021 at 1:30 p.m.
Musser Park, Lancaster
See objects appear, disappear and change in front of your very eyes with this magic show. Who knows, you may even be asked to give the magician an assist! If you miss this show there will be another chance to catch the performance on Tues., June 15, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. in front of the Mountville Branch. For information on the Monday performance click here.
Lebanon County
Live at the Hide-A-Way
Sat., June 12, 2021 beginning at 8 p.m.
Mt. Gretna Hide-A-Way Restaurant, Mt. Gretna
Although there may be some pressure to purchase a drink (or two? Who said food? Mozzarella sticks anyone?) there is no cover charge to sit down and enjoy the live music of the evening. Bring your friends and enjoy a night out on the town. You can find more here.
Mifflin County
Psychic/Sensitive Support Group
Thurs., June 17, 2021 from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Metaphysics ‘A Spirited Space,’ Lewistown
If you are a sensitive or psychically gifted, this may be the event for you. If you have questions and want to learn more about your gifts this group will be able to guide you. Tickets can be reserved here, along with quite a bit more information on this event.
Perry County
The North Mountain Ramblers Live Music
Sat., June 12, 2021 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Grandpa's Love Shack, Shermans Dale
As usual with any live music event, you may want to bring a few dollars for some drinks (even if cover charge is free), but it will be worth it to see this dynamic duo! This band regularly plays at the shack and other locations in the area. Find out more information here.
Tossin'/Cruisin' for Athletes
Sat., June 12, 2021 from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Perry County Fairgrounds, Newport
Check out the car/truck/motorcycle show, play a round in the cornhole tournament, visit the food trucks, participate in activities for the kids, listen to a live band, or, do it all! Find out all the fun this event has to offer here.
York County
2021 Made In America
Mon., June 24, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Online or In-Person Options
Whether you are more comfortable participating from your couch, or you want to get back out into shops and stores, this day has a program for you. Local shops will be showing off how they do what they do, offering samples or unique experiences, and allowing you to get a little hands-on. Click here to see the participating vendors and their plans for the big day or click here for the Facebook page which promises live videos the day-of. Unless otherwise noted by the individual vendor on the yorkpa.org site, these events are free.
Second Saturday Lecture - What is Juneteenth?
Sat., June 12, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.
York County Historical Society Museum, York
Join Carla Christopher, Pastor-Poet-Activist, as she explains one of the oldest Africa-American Holidays – Juneteenth. She will also touch upon what it means to our country, and Black Americans, today. Find out more about the event, and the lecturer, here.