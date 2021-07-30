Free activities available this week in Central Pa.

We are providing a list of free activities available in our area for you to enjoy!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Here is the weekly breakdown of events in your area that won't force you to spend a dime:

Adams County

Annual Tractor Show

Fri., July 30, 2021 – Sun., August 1, 2021

Creekside Farm & Market, East Berlin

Get ready for games, vendors, food and plenty of tractors at this year’s tractor show. Click here to find the times for the different activities throughout the weekend.

Sunset at the Seminary Walking Tours

Fri., July 30, 2021 from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Seminary Ridge Museum, Gettysburg

Take advantage of this series of tours around Seminary Ridge Museum. This Friday the tour will focus on artillery, but you can find a complete list of the free tours and their respective topics here. This event is free, but donations are accepted.

Take & Make Bracelets

Mon., August 2, 2021 beginning at 12 p.m.

Harbaugh-Thomas Library, Biglerville

Stop by the library to pick up all the supplies needed to create a unique bracelet. They have a limited number of kits available, so try to be there early in the week (or even in the day!) to ensure you can bring one home with you. Find all the details here.

Cumberland County

Summer Storytime

Fri., July 30, 2021 from 10:30 a.m – 11 a.m.

Ashcombe Farm and Greenhouse, Mechanicsburg

Stop by the farm every Friday through August 27th for a good story-book reading. You must register for this event in advance, and can find all that information here.

Live Karaoke with Just the Two of Us

Fri., July 30, 2021 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Cristiano Winery, Mechanicsburg

Sing karaoke with a live band (or just listen to your friends try!) and maybe treat yourself to a glass of wine while you do. You can find the Facebook event page here to stay up-to-date on this new event.

Indigenous People of Southcentral PA

Sat., July 31, 2021 from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Colonel Denning State Park, Newville

Listen to an educational lesson, and participate in a craft, focused on the original habitats of Southcentral PA and the Northeast in general. You can find details for this quick history talk here.

Music on the Mountain

Sun., August 1, 2021 from 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Cameron-Masland Mansion, Carlisle

Bring your blanket or chairs to the front lawn of the mansion for an afternoon of bluegrass. Bailey’s Crossing and Tussey Mountain Moonshiners will both be performing rain-or shine. The event is free, but the Friends of Kings Gap will be accepting donations. Find out all the information here.

Dauphin County

Summer Concert Series: Lower Paxton Variety Band

Fri., July 30, 2021 from 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

5010 Commons Drive, Harrisburg

The Lower Paxton Arts Council is sponsoring an evening of family fun in the park. All you need to bring is your chairs or blankets, and maybe some snacks! Find the event details here.

Frets with Benefits

Sat., July 31, 2021 from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The Vineyard at Hershey, Middletown

Grab your tickets for this free concert here and then head to the Patio Stage on Saturday. Frets with Benefits will be performing to fill your summer with memories (and maybe wine?)

National Night Out Highspire

Tues., August 3, 2021 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

50 Lumber Street, Highspire

This neighborhood event happens annually across the country on the first Tuesday in August to help build partnerships between the community and their police force. There will be plenty of local organizations with vendor booths for you to come and meet. You can find more information here.

National Night Out Lower Paxton

Tues., August 3, 2021 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

George Park, Lower Paxton

This neighborhood event happens annually across the country on the first Tuesday in August to help build partnerships between the community and their police force. There will tons of ways to celebrate and get to know your local organizations at this event. Check out the event here.

Aesops’ Fables with Bright Star Theatre

Thurs., August 5, 2021 from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Online Event Sponsored by Hershey Public Library

Register here to join this evening of classic stories like “The Tortoise and the Hare” and “The Boy Who Cried Wolf.” All of the stories told will be Aesops’ Fables with strong messages of fairness.

Franklin County

Audition for 12 Angry Jurors

Fri., July 30, 2021 at 7 p.m. – Sat., July 31, 2021 at 12 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, Chambersburg

If you want something free, fun, and long term, consider auditioning for the Chambersburg Community Theatre production of 12 Angry Jurors. You will be asked to do a cold read from the script, so knowing a little beforehand could be beneficial (but not required!) Check here for a list of all the roles you could audition for.

Summerfest at 1833 Schiers Market

Sat., July 31, 2021 – Sun., August 1, 2021 beginning at 8 a.m.

1833 Schiers Market, Chambersburg

Head to the market to celebrate your summer. There will be tons of vendors (you can find the list here,) along with food and opportunities for plenty of fun.

Juniata County

Vacation Bible School and Family Fun Fair

Sat., July 31, 2021 from 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Niemonds Independent Church, Richfield

Head to the church for a whole host of fun. There will be a petting zoo, pony rides, and all sorts of carnival games and foods. Find more details about what to expect here.

Lancaster County

Music in Memorial Park

Sun., August 1, 2021 at 5 p.m.

War Memorial Park, Mount Joy

The Celtic Martins and Rotary Fry Wagon will be performing in the park on Sunday. Just bring a blanket and chairs and head outside to enjoy good music, good company, and the option to purchase good food. Find all the details here.

National Night Out Lampeter

Tuesday, August 3, 2021 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Lampeter Fairgrounds, Lampeter

This neighborhood event happens annually across the country on the first Tuesday in August to help build partnerships between the community and their police force. There will be tons of games, food and music at this celebration. Plus, you’ll have the chance to find out how long you can hang on to a mechanical bull. Check back here for more details.

National Night Out Manheim

Tues., August 3, 2021 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Overlook Golf Course Driving Range, Manheim

This neighborhood event happens annually across the country on the first Tuesday in August to help build partnerships between the community and their police force. There will be games (cornhole anyone?) food and music. You can find more information here.

National Night Out Lititz

Tues., August 3, 2021 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Lititz Church of the Brethren, Lititz

This neighborhood event happens annually across the country on the first Tuesday in August to help build partnerships between the community and their police force. Spend this celebration with free food, a dunk tank, and plenty of other fun opportunities. You can find what to expect here.

Lebanon County

Art the Inn

Sat., July 31, 2021 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Cornwall Inn, Cornwall

Head to the Inn for a day spent browsing an artisan market and listening to live music. There will also be the option to purchase food and drink if you start to get hungry from all the fun. You can find out more, including who some of the vendors are, here.

Patriotic Veterans Concert

Sun., August 1, 2021 from 7 p.m. – 8:15 p.m.

Borough Office Front Lawn, Strasburg

This patriotic concert happens annually to honor our veterans. Just bring a blanket and chair (and, as usual, snacks!) and enjoy an evening with the L-S Community Band. You can find all the information here.

National Night Out Lebanon

Salvation Army on Guilford Street

Tues., August 3, 2021 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

This neighborhood event happens annually across the country on the first Tuesday in August to help build partnerships between the community and their police force. Stop by the Salvation Army to participate in the fun this year. Check back here for more information.

Mifflin County

Bats!

Fri., July 30, 2021 from 8:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Little Buffalo State Park, Newport

Spend an evening seeking out bats in their natural habitats and learning about how you can care for them in their natural habitat (yes, even the ones in your backyard!) Find more information about this after-hours event here.

Perry County

National Night Out Ickesburg

Tues., August 3, 2021 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Ickesburg Fire Grounds, Iceksburg

This neighborhood event happens annually across the country on the first Tuesday in August to help build partnerships between the community and their police force. Vendors like Landisburg EMS, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Pa. Game Commission and PA State Police will all be there to join in the celebration. Go here for more details.

York County

Ultimate Karaoke with Bob Mathers

Fri., July 30, 2021 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

1649 Broadway, Hanover

Bob Mathers will be hosting karaoke for an evening out with your friends and family. Head inside The Markets at Hanover to see what all the fuss is about. You can find the details here.

National Night Out Block Party with Union Lutheran

Tues., August 3, 2021 from 6 – 8 p.m.

24 S. Penn Street, York