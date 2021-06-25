Free activities available this week in Central Pa.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Are you ready for another week of free events and activities happening in your area? Here it is, ready or not!
Here are some of the activities happening this week that won't break the bank:
Adams County
Meet the Children of Gettysburg 1863
Fri., June 25, 2021 from 6 - 7:30 p.m.
This evening is an introduction to the new interactive exhibit coming to Gettysburg in September. This weekend, “young historians” can meet six of the characters that will appear in the new exhibit and learn how their lives were altered by war. Tickets are required, but are free, and can be found here.
Popsicle Stick Craft
Mon., June 28, 2021 from 11 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.
At-Home Craft Sponsored by Carroll Valley Library
Stop by the library to pick up all the supplies and then head home to make your craft. You can find the details here.
Cumberland County
Pampered Teen (13-17) Take & Make
Mon., June 21, 2021 – Sat., June 26, 2021 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
At-Home Kit Sponsored by New Cumberland Public Library
Bring home a kit made to relax. The kits will contain sand art, origami, and a stress ball and are designed to help teens de-stress after this last school year. You must register for your kit beforehand here.
Community Fun Night
Fri., June 25, 2021 from 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Immanuel Church, Mechanicsburg
Get ready for everything you’ve ever dreamed of: inflatables, pony rides, outdoor games, carnival food, and a dunk tank. You can find it all here on Friday.
Dauphin County
JavaPalooza Music and Street Festival
Sat., June 26, 2021 from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Java Avenue, Hershey
Come to Java Ave. for 12 hours of non-stop activity. There will be live music all day as well as plenty of food, vendors, and happenings to keep you entertained. Find everything you need to know here.
Discover Tabletop RPGs
Fri., June 25, 2021 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Online Event Sponsored by Dauphin County Public Library
If you’ve been interested in learning more about tabletop role-playing games like dungeons and dragons or Warhammer click here to register for this fun-filled event that will teach you how to get started.
Open Mic in the R.G. (Reading Garden)
Fri., June 25, 2021 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Hershey Public Library, Hershey
Stop by the Reading Garden behind the library to listen to local entertainment. Each act is family-friendly and guests are encouraged to bring chairs or a blanket so that they can stay comfortable outside until the sun goes down. You can find all the details here.
Franklin County
Annual Benefit Car Show
Sat., June 26, 2021 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Antrim Brethren in Christ Church
Stop by the car show to see some great local vehicles, listen to 50’s and 60’s era music, and participate in raffles and auctions (if you want!) to benefit Monarch’s Way. Find all the details here.
Games in the Garden
Fri., June 25, 2021 from 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Martha’s Garden behind Alexander Hamilton Memorial Free Library, Waynesboro
Teenagers between the ages of 12 and 18 are invited to spend an afternoon enjoying the outdoors while plays games such as Risk, Pictionary, and Scrabble. Find more information here.
My Child to Yours Consignment: Four Year Anniversary Party
Sat., June 26, 2021 at 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
My Child to Yours Consignment, Fayetteville
To celebrate four years of being in business there will be free games, snacks and a bounce house at My Child to Yours. You may have to pay for the pony rides (but it may be worth it!). You can find all the details here.
Juniata County
Juniata River Valley Mural Tour
Anytime
Juniata River Valley
Make it a summer mission to snap a picture of yourself in front of each of the wonderful murals found in your area. You can find the addresses for 18 of the local murals here.
Lancaster County
Celebrate Lancaster
Fri., June 25, 2021 from 12 p.m. to dusk
Throughout the city
This event is filled with moving parts- including moving concerts on flatbed trucks! There will be vendors, food trucks, and fireworks shows throughout the city to celebrate where you live. Find out what to expect, and where to expect it, here.
Juneteenth Black Business Expo
Sat., June 26, 2021 and Sun., June 27, 2021 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
The Shops at Rockvale, Lancaster
Support local black entrepreneurs, business-owners, and artists at this weekend-long event. Not only will there be vendors from all over the state, but there will also be a bouncy house, a DJ, and some carnival games for the kids. Plus, just showing up secures you a ticket for their raffle! Check here for more information.
Lititz Chooses Love
Sat., June 26, 2021 beginning at 10 a.m.
401 Maple Street, Lititz
You’re encouraged to start the day by dressing up in your best, most kid-friendly, pride attire and head on down to local businesses to show some love. At 12:30 there will be a gathering at Warwick Middle School to hear testimonials from LGBTQ+ neighbors and friends. Find the details here.
Lebanon County
The Ball Brothers
Sun., June 27, 2021 at 7 p.m.
Coleman’s Park Veteran’s Memorial Amphitheatre, Lebanon
Check out this Christian music band as they perform in your local park. Admission is free but Music In The Park will be accepting donations. You can find information here.
Mifflin County
Makers Market
Sat., June 26, 2021 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Brookmere Winery, Belleville
Stop by the winery to see some craftsman displaying their handmade products. There will be soapmakers, candlemakers, woodworkers, leatherworkers and so many more talented local artisans. Find more information on their Facebook page here.
Town Square Tour
Anytime
West Market Street, Lewistown
Take a self-guided stroll through the historic Mifflin County Town Square using the brochure found here. Learn about the history as you walk and reimagine how it was way-back-when.
Perry County
Dream Home Realty Open House
Thurs., July 1, 2021 at 3 p.m.
Dream Home Realty, Newport
Stop by the ribbon-cutting of Dream Home Realty in Newport to see who won their local photo contest and to catch a glimpse of “Perry County’s most unique conference room table.” See more about the event on Perry County Chamber of Commerce’s website here.
York County
Summer Hustle! Walk and Community Celebration
Sun., June 27, 2021 from 1 p.m to 2:30 p.m.
Springettsbury Park, York
Get ready to get your hustle on! Stop by the park for fitness class demonstrations, a brisk (or casual) walk, activities for the kids, and refreshments. This event is the finale for The York Jewish Community Center’s month-long fundraiser. Learn more, and register for one of the 250 available goodie bags, by clicking here.
Pride Fest 2021
Sat., June 26, 2021 starting at 12 p.m.
Moul Ave, Hanover
Stop by the inaugural Pride Fest Celebration in Hanover. There will be entertainment (drag queens and live bands!) and plenty to eat (food trucks and vendors!) along with great community. Find extra details here.
Beauty after Bruises: Party in the Park
Sat., June 26, 2021 from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sun., June 26, 2021 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Northern High School, Dillsburg
There will be free parking and free admission for both days full of live music, crafts, vendors, and auto shows. Any money you do spend will benefit Beauty after Bruises. All the details are here.
BARk Days of Summer
Sat., June 26, 2021 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Miller Plant Farm, York
Bring your pet (cat on a leash anyone?) or just yourself, to this vendor and food truck event on the farm. Please check their Facebook page here in case of any cancellations or location changes.