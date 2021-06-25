Free activities available this week in Central Pa.

We are providing a list of free activities available in our area for you to enjoy!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Are you ready for another week of free events and activities happening in your area? Here it is, ready or not!

Here are some of the activities happening this week that won't break the bank:

Adams County

Meet the Children of Gettysburg 1863

Fri., June 25, 2021 from 6 - 7:30 p.m.

This evening is an introduction to the new interactive exhibit coming to Gettysburg in September. This weekend, “young historians” can meet six of the characters that will appear in the new exhibit and learn how their lives were altered by war. Tickets are required, but are free, and can be found here.

Popsicle Stick Craft

Mon., June 28, 2021 from 11 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

At-Home Craft Sponsored by Carroll Valley Library

Stop by the library to pick up all the supplies and then head home to make your craft. You can find the details here.

Cumberland County

Pampered Teen (13-17) Take & Make

Mon., June 21, 2021 – Sat., June 26, 2021 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

At-Home Kit Sponsored by New Cumberland Public Library

Bring home a kit made to relax. The kits will contain sand art, origami, and a stress ball and are designed to help teens de-stress after this last school year. You must register for your kit beforehand here.

Community Fun Night

Fri., June 25, 2021 from 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Immanuel Church, Mechanicsburg

Get ready for everything you’ve ever dreamed of: inflatables, pony rides, outdoor games, carnival food, and a dunk tank. You can find it all here on Friday.

Dauphin County

JavaPalooza Music and Street Festival

Sat., June 26, 2021 from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Java Avenue, Hershey

Come to Java Ave. for 12 hours of non-stop activity. There will be live music all day as well as plenty of food, vendors, and happenings to keep you entertained. Find everything you need to know here.

Discover Tabletop RPGs

Fri., June 25, 2021 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Online Event Sponsored by Dauphin County Public Library

If you’ve been interested in learning more about tabletop role-playing games like dungeons and dragons or Warhammer click here to register for this fun-filled event that will teach you how to get started.

Open Mic in the R.G. (Reading Garden)

Fri., June 25, 2021 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Hershey Public Library, Hershey

Stop by the Reading Garden behind the library to listen to local entertainment. Each act is family-friendly and guests are encouraged to bring chairs or a blanket so that they can stay comfortable outside until the sun goes down. You can find all the details here.

Franklin County

Annual Benefit Car Show

Sat., June 26, 2021 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Antrim Brethren in Christ Church

Stop by the car show to see some great local vehicles, listen to 50’s and 60’s era music, and participate in raffles and auctions (if you want!) to benefit Monarch’s Way. Find all the details here.

Games in the Garden

Fri., June 25, 2021 from 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Martha’s Garden behind Alexander Hamilton Memorial Free Library, Waynesboro

Teenagers between the ages of 12 and 18 are invited to spend an afternoon enjoying the outdoors while plays games such as Risk, Pictionary, and Scrabble. Find more information here.

My Child to Yours Consignment: Four Year Anniversary Party

Sat., June 26, 2021 at 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

My Child to Yours Consignment, Fayetteville

To celebrate four years of being in business there will be free games, snacks and a bounce house at My Child to Yours. You may have to pay for the pony rides (but it may be worth it!). You can find all the details here.

Juniata County

Juniata River Valley Mural Tour

Anytime

Juniata River Valley

Make it a summer mission to snap a picture of yourself in front of each of the wonderful murals found in your area. You can find the addresses for 18 of the local murals here.

Lancaster County

Celebrate Lancaster

Fri., June 25, 2021 from 12 p.m. to dusk

Throughout the city

This event is filled with moving parts- including moving concerts on flatbed trucks! There will be vendors, food trucks, and fireworks shows throughout the city to celebrate where you live. Find out what to expect, and where to expect it, here.

Juneteenth Black Business Expo

Sat., June 26, 2021 and Sun., June 27, 2021 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Shops at Rockvale, Lancaster

Support local black entrepreneurs, business-owners, and artists at this weekend-long event. Not only will there be vendors from all over the state, but there will also be a bouncy house, a DJ, and some carnival games for the kids. Plus, just showing up secures you a ticket for their raffle! Check here for more information.

Lititz Chooses Love

Sat., June 26, 2021 beginning at 10 a.m.

401 Maple Street, Lititz

You’re encouraged to start the day by dressing up in your best, most kid-friendly, pride attire and head on down to local businesses to show some love. At 12:30 there will be a gathering at Warwick Middle School to hear testimonials from LGBTQ+ neighbors and friends. Find the details here.

Lebanon County

The Ball Brothers

Sun., June 27, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Coleman’s Park Veteran’s Memorial Amphitheatre, Lebanon

Check out this Christian music band as they perform in your local park. Admission is free but Music In The Park will be accepting donations. You can find information here.

Mifflin County

Makers Market

Sat., June 26, 2021 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Brookmere Winery, Belleville

Stop by the winery to see some craftsman displaying their handmade products. There will be soapmakers, candlemakers, woodworkers, leatherworkers and so many more talented local artisans. Find more information on their Facebook page here.

Town Square Tour

Anytime

West Market Street, Lewistown

Take a self-guided stroll through the historic Mifflin County Town Square using the brochure found here. Learn about the history as you walk and reimagine how it was way-back-when.

Perry County

Dream Home Realty Open House

Thurs., July 1, 2021 at 3 p.m.

Dream Home Realty, Newport

Stop by the ribbon-cutting of Dream Home Realty in Newport to see who won their local photo contest and to catch a glimpse of “Perry County’s most unique conference room table.” See more about the event on Perry County Chamber of Commerce’s website here.

York County

Summer Hustle! Walk and Community Celebration

Sun., June 27, 2021 from 1 p.m to 2:30 p.m.

Springettsbury Park, York

Get ready to get your hustle on! Stop by the park for fitness class demonstrations, a brisk (or casual) walk, activities for the kids, and refreshments. This event is the finale for The York Jewish Community Center’s month-long fundraiser. Learn more, and register for one of the 250 available goodie bags, by clicking here.

Pride Fest 2021

Sat., June 26, 2021 starting at 12 p.m.

Moul Ave, Hanover

Stop by the inaugural Pride Fest Celebration in Hanover. There will be entertainment (drag queens and live bands!) and plenty to eat (food trucks and vendors!) along with great community. Find extra details here.

Beauty after Bruises: Party in the Park

Sat., June 26, 2021 from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sun., June 26, 2021 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Northern High School, Dillsburg

There will be free parking and free admission for both days full of live music, crafts, vendors, and auto shows. Any money you do spend will benefit Beauty after Bruises. All the details are here.

BARk Days of Summer

Sat., June 26, 2021 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Miller Plant Farm, York