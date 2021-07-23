Free activities available this week in Central Pa.

We are providing a list of free activities available in our area for you to enjoy!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Your weekly activities list is back with more where you can leave your wallet at home.

Here are some of the activities coming up this week that do not cost a dime:

Adams County

Shawan and the Wonton

Fri., July 23, 2021 at 7 p.m.

National Apple Museum, Biglerville

Head to the National Apple Museum for some great music in the evening. Shawan Rice will be performing her characteristically eclectic mix “seasoned” by famous musicians such as Jimi Hendrix and Erykah Badu. Find more details here.

Open Mic Night

Tues., July 27, 2021 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Jack’s Hard Cider Tap Room

Break out those vocal exercises, slam poetry pieces, or whatever else you’re itching to show off at an open mic because this Tuesday is your chance. There may be some pressure to purchase beverages. You can find all the details here.

Cumberland County

Art Exhibit: Ink/Glaze/Paper/Clay

Fri., July 23, 2021 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. – Sat., July 24, 2021 from 10 a.m. -3 p.m.

38 West Pomfret Street, Carlisle

Catch the last two days of this local art exhibit that features two artists using very different materials to cooperate with each other. You can find the details about the event, and more about the artists Lehr and Margolis, by clicking here.

D.I.Y Constellation Kits

Fri., July 23, 2021 – Sat., July 31, 2021

Bosler Memorial Library, Carlisle

The library will be providing children with kits to help them learn about, and create their own, constellations. The kit will contain the supplies needed, along with instructions, and some bonus content. You should call ahead to reserve your kit for pick-up and can find all the information about how to do that here.

Full Moon Walk

Fri., July 23, 2021 beginning at 9:30 p.m.

Colonel Denning State Park, Newville

Bring a flashlight and head to the park for a guided walk and astronomy lesson that focuses on the moon. You can find more about the event here.

Cook Like a Revolutionary War Soldier

Sat., July 24, 2021 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Colonel Denning State Park, Newville

Learn how a soldier in the Revolutionary War would have prepared dinner with a demonstration using the same rations they were provided. Find the information here.

Cameron-Masland Mansion Self-Guided Tours

Sun., July 25, 2021 from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Kings Gap Environmental Education Center, Carlisle

The Mansion at the very top of the mountain will be open this weekend and every Sunday until October 24 for tours. Stop in to see the entire first floor and check out those mountaintop views from the back porch or mansion garden. You should call ahead to confirm it is open before trekking out there and can find the number here.

Dauphin County

Art in the Wild: Naturally Inspired Trailside Creations

Fri., July 23, 2021 – Thurs., September 30, 2021 from Dawn to Dusk

Wildwood Park, Harrisburg

Take a stroll around the park to view the natural art displays. This year they focus on “Reimagining.” You can find more about this Summertime event here.

SpringGate Peach Festival

Fri., July 23, 2021 – Sun., July 25, 2021

5790 Devonshire Road, Harrisburg

Take a drive to the SpringGate Estate to check out this year’s Peach Festival. Along with the great views and time spent outdoors, you can purchase great drinks, food from food trucks, and listen to live music. Click here for the schedule of bands and extra information.

Franklin County

Tourist in my Town! Art Exhibit

Sat., July 24, 2021 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

103 N Main St, Chambersburg, PA 17201

The Council for the Arts in Chambersburg is hosting a new art exhibit that will be open for the public three days a week. You can find the available dates and times here.

Music in the Park

Sat., July 24, 2021 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Monterey Pass Battlefield Park & Museum, Waynesboro

Head outside onto the lawn to see The Flying Matlocks and Soleil perform. Both groups are sure to capture your attention, but you can learn more about them beforehand (and about the event itself) here.

Juniata County

Juniata County Youth Fair

Mon., July 26, 2021 – Fri., July 30, 2021

Mifflin County Youth Park, Reedsville

Stop by to see members of the Juniata County 4-H and FFA exhibit what they have been working on. Plus, there will be vendors throughout the week and a livestock auction on Thursday. Find the details here.

Lancaster County

Warehouse District Beer Garden

Fri., July 23, 2021 – Sun., July 25, 2021

Wyndridge Farm is hosting a beer garden with food trucks and live music on the weekends from now through September. You can find more on the weekly event here.

Lebanon County

Butterfly Walk

Sat., July 24, 2021 at 1 p.m.

Environmental Center at Clarence Schock Memorial Park, Mt. Gretna

Join the group in a hike to Tower Meadow to see butterflies on the native flowers. It is suggested you bring water, and a butterfly field guide if you have one. You can find all the information, and how to register for the walk, here.

STEAM Machine

Wed., July 28, 2021 at 1 p.m.

Richland Library, Richland

Bring your preschooler to the library for a weekly program that encourages a love of science and art. There is a different theme each week. Registration is required and you can find out how to do so here.

Mifflin County

Annual Christmas in July

Sun., July 25, 2021 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

108 Montgomery Ave, Lewistown

Get those wish lists ready. You can send Santa a letter to the North Pole at this event, or you can just shop the local crafters for what you want instead! There will be plenty of fun for the whole family. Find more on this event here.

Perry County

13th Annual Route 22 River Fest and Car Show

Sat., July 24, 2021 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Rain Date: July 31)

Millerstown Community Park, Millerstown

Not only will there be tons of cars, trucks, tractors, and motorcycles, but there will also be plenty of vendors to peruse and some good food for purchase. Check out the Facebook event page for all the details, and contact information, here.

York County

Living History Saturday

Sat., July 24, 2021 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Colonial Complex, York

Volunteers and staff will be providing demonstrations of American trades and crafts to visitors. On Saturday, they will be showing flax processing, leather working, 18th century sewing, and quill pen writing. Plus, there may be a visit from a Revolutionary War soldier (definitely not a ghost.) Find all the details here.

Outdoor Summer Concert and Peach Celebration

Tues., July 27, 2021 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Senior Commons at Powder Mill, York