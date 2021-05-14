Free activities available this week in Central Pa.

We are providing a list of free activities available in our area for you to enjoy!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from December 2020 and offers tips on how to decorate your home for free.

If you're looking to try something new, without putting any stress on your wallet, then you are in the right place!

Here are some of activities in our area that do not require you to spend a single penny and are available this weekend:

Adams County

Grow Our Garden: Last Day

Friday, May 14, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Trone Memorial Library, East Berlin

Friday is the last day to stop by the library and plant a flower in their flower bed. The library will provide all the plant and tools you need to get your hands dirty (or keep them clean!) For more information, click here.

Community Yard Sale and Food Truck Festival

Sat., May 15, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

South Mountain Fairgrounds, Biglerville

Head to the fairgrounds for a community-wide yard sale complete with vendors and food trucks! You never know what you can find at an event like this, but a great place to start would be checking out the website here.

Cumberland County

Tween Paint Night

Friday, May 14, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.

Online Event Sponsored by Fredricksen Library

Head to the library to pick up all your supplies and then spend a Friday night painting with other young artists online. Draw inspiration from others in order to create your new masterpiece. Registration is required and can be achieved by visiting here.

Art Exhibit: Local Light

Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Carlisle Arts Learning Center, Carlisle

View art that seeks to bring the light and shadow to the forefront of both landscape and still life. Check the website here for more information.

Dauphin County

15th Annual Coleman Classic Car Show

Sat., May 15, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

1661 N River Road, Halifax

Come out to the former Engle Rissinger Auto Dealership to see all the “cool automobiles,” listen to some classic rock, and treat yourself to some festival food (OK, that part may cost money). See more details here.

Really, Really Free Market

Sun., May 16, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Broad Street Market, Harrisburg

The rules are simple: Bring what you want to donate and take what you like that others have donated. No need to bring money, barter, or trade. The goal is to bring the community together in one big act of sharing. You can find out more here.

Historical Tree Walk

Tue., May 18, 2021 from 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM

Fort Hunter Mansion & Park, Harrisburg

Take a leisurely walk around the grounds with a naturalist. Besides learning useful facts about the landscape, you will also learn to estimate the age of a still-living tree. You must register in advance by going here.

Franklin County

Springfest

Sat., May 15, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Hip Gypsy Emporium, Chambersburg

Hip Gypsy is celebrating the turn of the season with local vendors, food trucks, and live music to entertain while you enjoy the fresh air. You can find out more here.

Civil War Days at the Battlefield

Sat., May 15 - Sun., May 16, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Monterey Pass Battlefield Park and Museum, Waynesboro

Take a tour of the park, watch a reenactment, or see how a cannon was fired. All weekend long you can take part in any of these events. Click here for more information and to make sure you don’t miss the schedule for the cannon firing!

Juniata County

TNT Karaoke

Friday, May 14, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.

Short Bus Brew House, Burnham

Bring your tuning fork and vocal exercises to the Brew House to start off your weekend with a little bit of star power (or maybe some second-hand embarrassment?) Find the details here.

Small Business Pop Up

Sun., May 16, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Lewistown Rec Park Community Center, Lewistown

Check out local small businesses and vendors for wares, a little inspiration, and good (dare we say great?) company. Find more information here.

Lancaster County

Outdoor Summer Music Series Kick-Off

Friday, May 14, 2021 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Suite 1709 35 S Willowdale Drive, Lancaster

Grab a blanket and a spot on the lawn to enjoy the Springbrooke Band’s performance at the first Food Truck Friday of the year. Plus, you can always grab food from one of the trucks if you get a little hungry, and, if you get a little cold, there will be plenty of adult beverages to warm you back up. Find out the details here.

AG and Art Day

Sat., May 15, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

The Eicher Arts Center, Ephrata

Take this opportunity to learn about plants that are native to our region and the artists who use them as inspiration for their creations. There will be presentations about the plant-life going on all morning, as well as a plant sale so that you can take one home with you (You may want your wallet for that one). Check out the website here.

Lebanon County

Broadway Meets the Bard

Sat., May 15, 2021 from 6:00 p.m - 8:30 p.m.

Coleman Memorial Park, Lebanon

Grab a spot at the park near the bandshell pavilion and settle in for a night of music. There will be comedy and drama provided by Steitz City Players as they perform hits that made an impact on Broadway. Find out more here.

Palmyra Youth Craft Show

Sat., May 15, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

123 Lawn Road, Palmyra

Check out this craft fair complete with local vendors and food trucks. If you can imagine it you may just find it there. See more about what to expect here.

Mifflin County

Live Music: Mindspell

Sat., May 15, 2021 from 9:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Veterans of Foreign Wars, Lewistown

The VFW is hosting their first ever live music event at the venue, featuring the band Mindspell! There is no cover charge, but there will be door prizes. Click here for more information.

Pet Charity Event

Sat., May 15, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Weis Markets, Burnham

Meet animals that are up for adoption, and, if you bring a donation for the shelters, you can also win door frames! Find out more here.

Perry County

Shoaff's Mill Tours

Sat., May 15, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Little Buffalo State Park, Newport

Tour this 1840’s Grist Mill that operates from May through October. View the 32-foot steel waterwheel in person and learn about how it came to be with a walk through the museum. Click here for a little preview of what your day will bring.

Virtual Lunchtime Lecture: Biology of White-tailed Deer

Wed., May 19, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. - 12:45 p.m.

Online Event Sponsored by Little Buffalo State Park

Join the group online for a lecture during lunch about the deer family tree, their digestion, feeding, and reproduction practices. Plus, learn about antler development and their history in Pennsylvania. You can find out more here.

York County

Fly Fishing with TCO Fly Fishing

Friday, May 14, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Dillsburg Area Public Library, Dillsburg

Learn all the tips, tricks, and basics of fly fishing- without having to get your feet wet. TCO Fly Shop will be teaching you how to cast, fly-ty, and learn the basics of different products. Pease RSVP for the event here.

Spring Fling Food Truck Festival

Friday, May 14 - Sun., May 16, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company, Shrewsbury