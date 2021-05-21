Free activities available this week in Central Pa.

We are providing a list of free activities available in our area for you to enjoy!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Your weekly activity companion is back with new events that won't break the bank.

Here are some of the activities in our area that do not require you to spend a single penny this week:

Adams County

Planners Unite!

Mon., May 24, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.

Online Event Sponsored by New Oxford Library

Join a group of organized adults for a fun-filled evening of relaxing and filling out your calendar for the next month together. Please register online here (and prepare all your pens, stickers, and pages).

Evening Cemetery Walks

Fri., May 21, 2021 from 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Soldiers National Cemetery, Gettysburg

The Association of Licensed Battlefield Guides will be sponsoring a free walk through the cemetery. The walk will begin near the Taneytown Road entrance, and end after an hour-and-a-half of history with a nightly “Taps” program. Click here for more information on the program.

Cumberland County

Investment 101: Stocks, Bonds and Mutual Funds

Tues., May 25, 2021 from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Online Event Sponsored by Cumberland County Library System & PA Department of Banking and Securities

If the thought of investing money gives you a pit in your stomach, first, know that you’re not alone, and second, take this basics-only course to find the plan that works for you. You will learn about three different ways to invest and can find what makes the most sense for your financial goals. Check it out here.

PA Wedding Expo

Sun., May 23, 2021 from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Farm 1840, Mechanicsburg

This event is only free if you pre-register, but it is worth it to plan ahead if you are an engaged couple looking for ideas! Plus, you get to be showered with pre-nuptial bliss for an afternoon. Find out more here.

Dauphin County

Teen Night

Sat., May 22, 2021 from 6 p.m. - 7:45 p.m.

Northern Dauphin County YMCA, Elizabethville

Registration for this night of fun, free events is required. Call, or stop by, to learn more about the activities and register. You can also visit the link here.

Triple Apparatus Housing

Sat., May 22, 2021 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

5831 Linglestown Road, Linglestown

Stop by the firehouse for some light refreshments to celebrate the new ladder tower truck, mobile air supply vehicle, and brush truck. There will be a formal ceremony and then firefighters will “house” the apparatus by pushing it into the garage. Find out more here.

Franklin County

Grove: Outdoor Storytime at Norlo Park

Tues., May 25 2021 from 11 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.

Norlo Park, Fayetteville

Bring the joy to this play group filled with songs and stories. The group will meet near the playground and pavilion. Please register ahead of time by clicking here.

Food Truck & Movie Night

Sat., May 22, 2021 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Fort Loudon Community Center, Franklin

Stop by the Community Center for an evening of entertainment and laughs. This event is still in the process of being planned for, but you can find out the updated information as it becomes available here.

Juniata County

Bird Watching

Anytime before dark

Lewistown Narrows Canal Park, Juniata

Besides only exploring this incredible park, try looking up for a change! Juniata River Valley recognizes this area as one of the best places to bird watch in Juniata County. Plus, you can keep coming back to discover new birds time-and-time again.

Lancaster County

Rhubarb Festival

Sat., May 22, 2021 - Sun., May 23, 2021 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Kitchen Kettle Village, Intercourse

Rhubarb Race Derby, Rhubarb King and Queen Promenade… need I say more? Get a jump start on your springtime fun at the Rhubarb Festival and take home some creative recipe ideas! Find all the details here.

Guy Walks into a Bar- Comedy Open Mic Night

Mon., May 24, 2021 at 6 p.m.

Phantom Power, Millersville

Get ready to have some laughs (or collect some if you dare!) at this hilarious open mic night. The best part? It happens every Monday. Find out more here.

Lebanon County

Lebanon County Builders Association Spring Festival

Begins Fri, May 21, 2021 at 3 p.m. - and ends Sat., May 22, 2021 at 9 p.m.

Fredericksburg Fireman's Park, Jonestown

Spend a day outdoors enjoying made-goods. There will be craft vendors, market shopping, food trucks for sustenance, and even wine samples. Plus, there will be children’s activities and music for plenty of entertainment. Click here for more information.

Lebanon Lilly's Dedication Day & Bilingual Story Walk

Sat., May 22, 2021 at 10 a.m.

Visit Lebanon Valley, Lebanon

Celebrate the dedication of The Adventures of Lebanon Lilly and the unveiling of the bilingual edition of this story with a story book walk through Lebanon. At the end you can receive a free copy of the book. More information can be found here.

Mifflin County

Craft Show

Sat., May 22, 2021 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

City Hook & Ladder, Lewistown

Stop by for a day filled with crafts, vendors, food, and novelties. Maybe bring your wallet to this one- or leave at home so you’re not too tempted! More information can be found here.

Perry County

Pet Walk

Sun., May 23, 2021 from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Little Buffalo State Park

Bring your furry friends, provided they like to walk on a leash, to Little Buffalo State Park for an outdoor adventure. There will be vendors to explore together while you both enjoy the sunshine and fresh air. You can find out a little more here.

Raffle and Fun at Buddy Boy Winery

Sun., May 23, 2021 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Buddy Boy Winery & Vineyard, Duncannon

Hit the winery for some fun and games. There will be free raffles to enter, as well as the option to purchase good food and award-winning wine. You can find out more on their Facebook page here.

York County

K9 Veterans Day

Sat., May 22, 2021 from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Leader Heights Animal Hospital, York

Join the hospital to recognize our doggy heroes. There will be an award ceremony for local service animals and a memorial ceremony for those that have left us. There will also be K9 demonstrations and fun activities for children hosted by the York County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit. Please leave your pets at home if you choose to celebrate the event. Click here for all the details.

Make a Wish Food Truck Event

Sun., May 23, 2021 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.