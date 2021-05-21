Free activities available this week in Central Pa.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Your weekly activity companion is back with new events that won't break the bank.
Here are some of the activities in our area that do not require you to spend a single penny this week:
Adams County
Planners Unite!
Mon., May 24, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.
Online Event Sponsored by New Oxford Library
Join a group of organized adults for a fun-filled evening of relaxing and filling out your calendar for the next month together. Please register online here (and prepare all your pens, stickers, and pages).
Evening Cemetery Walks
Fri., May 21, 2021 from 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Soldiers National Cemetery, Gettysburg
The Association of Licensed Battlefield Guides will be sponsoring a free walk through the cemetery. The walk will begin near the Taneytown Road entrance, and end after an hour-and-a-half of history with a nightly “Taps” program. Click here for more information on the program.
Cumberland County
Investment 101: Stocks, Bonds and Mutual Funds
Tues., May 25, 2021 from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Online Event Sponsored by Cumberland County Library System & PA Department of Banking and Securities
If the thought of investing money gives you a pit in your stomach, first, know that you’re not alone, and second, take this basics-only course to find the plan that works for you. You will learn about three different ways to invest and can find what makes the most sense for your financial goals. Check it out here.
PA Wedding Expo
Sun., May 23, 2021 from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Farm 1840, Mechanicsburg
This event is only free if you pre-register, but it is worth it to plan ahead if you are an engaged couple looking for ideas! Plus, you get to be showered with pre-nuptial bliss for an afternoon. Find out more here.
Dauphin County
Teen Night
Sat., May 22, 2021 from 6 p.m. - 7:45 p.m.
Northern Dauphin County YMCA, Elizabethville
Registration for this night of fun, free events is required. Call, or stop by, to learn more about the activities and register. You can also visit the link here.
Triple Apparatus Housing
Sat., May 22, 2021 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
5831 Linglestown Road, Linglestown
Stop by the firehouse for some light refreshments to celebrate the new ladder tower truck, mobile air supply vehicle, and brush truck. There will be a formal ceremony and then firefighters will “house” the apparatus by pushing it into the garage. Find out more here.
Franklin County
Grove: Outdoor Storytime at Norlo Park
Tues., May 25 2021 from 11 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.
Norlo Park, Fayetteville
Bring the joy to this play group filled with songs and stories. The group will meet near the playground and pavilion. Please register ahead of time by clicking here.
Food Truck & Movie Night
Sat., May 22, 2021 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Fort Loudon Community Center, Franklin
Stop by the Community Center for an evening of entertainment and laughs. This event is still in the process of being planned for, but you can find out the updated information as it becomes available here.
Juniata County
Bird Watching
Anytime before dark
Lewistown Narrows Canal Park, Juniata
Besides only exploring this incredible park, try looking up for a change! Juniata River Valley recognizes this area as one of the best places to bird watch in Juniata County. Plus, you can keep coming back to discover new birds time-and-time again.
Lancaster County
Rhubarb Festival
Sat., May 22, 2021 - Sun., May 23, 2021 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Kitchen Kettle Village, Intercourse
Rhubarb Race Derby, Rhubarb King and Queen Promenade… need I say more? Get a jump start on your springtime fun at the Rhubarb Festival and take home some creative recipe ideas! Find all the details here.
Guy Walks into a Bar- Comedy Open Mic Night
Mon., May 24, 2021 at 6 p.m.
Phantom Power, Millersville
Get ready to have some laughs (or collect some if you dare!) at this hilarious open mic night. The best part? It happens every Monday. Find out more here.
Lebanon County
Lebanon County Builders Association Spring Festival
Begins Fri, May 21, 2021 at 3 p.m. - and ends Sat., May 22, 2021 at 9 p.m.
Fredericksburg Fireman's Park, Jonestown
Spend a day outdoors enjoying made-goods. There will be craft vendors, market shopping, food trucks for sustenance, and even wine samples. Plus, there will be children’s activities and music for plenty of entertainment. Click here for more information.
Lebanon Lilly's Dedication Day & Bilingual Story Walk
Sat., May 22, 2021 at 10 a.m.
Visit Lebanon Valley, Lebanon
Celebrate the dedication of The Adventures of Lebanon Lilly and the unveiling of the bilingual edition of this story with a story book walk through Lebanon. At the end you can receive a free copy of the book. More information can be found here.
Mifflin County
Craft Show
Sat., May 22, 2021 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
City Hook & Ladder, Lewistown
Stop by for a day filled with crafts, vendors, food, and novelties. Maybe bring your wallet to this one- or leave at home so you’re not too tempted! More information can be found here.
Perry County
Pet Walk
Sun., May 23, 2021 from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Little Buffalo State Park
Bring your furry friends, provided they like to walk on a leash, to Little Buffalo State Park for an outdoor adventure. There will be vendors to explore together while you both enjoy the sunshine and fresh air. You can find out a little more here.
Raffle and Fun at Buddy Boy Winery
Sun., May 23, 2021 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Buddy Boy Winery & Vineyard, Duncannon
Hit the winery for some fun and games. There will be free raffles to enter, as well as the option to purchase good food and award-winning wine. You can find out more on their Facebook page here.
York County
K9 Veterans Day
Sat., May 22, 2021 from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Leader Heights Animal Hospital, York
Join the hospital to recognize our doggy heroes. There will be an award ceremony for local service animals and a memorial ceremony for those that have left us. There will also be K9 demonstrations and fun activities for children hosted by the York County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit. Please leave your pets at home if you choose to celebrate the event. Click here for all the details.
Make a Wish Food Truck Event
Sun., May 23, 2021 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Head outside to support the Make a Wish Foundation at this fair. Not only will there be food trucks and vendors but McGruff the crime dog will be there- along with the Sherriff’s K9 Unit, police cars, and fire trucks. Check here for more information.