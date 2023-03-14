FOX43 anchors get pied for Pi Day

Jackie, Sean and Danielle tested their π knowledge with a trivia quiz. The loser got a special Pi Day surprise.

YORK, Pa. — It's March 14, and you know what that means: it's all about the pi (and pie).

Jackie, Sean and Danielle tested their π knowledge with a trivia quiz... and the loser got a special National Pi Day surprise.

How much do you know about pi?

Test yourself with these questions:

Name as many digits of π as you can. What is the term for words that sound the same, like "pi" and "pie?" Who is considered the founder of Pi Day? Isaac Newton James Clerk Maxwell Larry Shaw Andrew Wiles What famous genius has a birthday on Pi Day? Albert Einstein Ben Franklin Vincent Van Gogh Marie Curie A man named Rajveer Meena holds the Guinness World Record for memorizing the most digits in π, with 70,000 decimal places. How long did it take him to recite it? 10 hours 15 hours 8 hours 24 hours

Answers:

3.141592653589793238 (plus many, many more) Homophone C - Physicist Larry Shaw started celebrating March 14 as Pi Day in 1988 at San Francisco's Exploratorium Science Museum. A - Albert Einstein A - 10 hours