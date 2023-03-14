FOX43 anchors get pied for Pi Day

YORK, Pa. — It's March 14, and you know what that means: it's all about the pi (and pie).
Jackie, Sean and Danielle tested their π knowledge with a trivia quiz... and the loser got a special National Pi Day surprise.
How much do you know about pi?
Test yourself with these questions:
- Name as many digits of π as you can.
- What is the term for words that sound the same, like "pi" and "pie?"
- Who is considered the founder of Pi Day?
- Isaac Newton
- James Clerk Maxwell
- Larry Shaw
- Andrew Wiles
- What famous genius has a birthday on Pi Day?
- Albert Einstein
- Ben Franklin
- Vincent Van Gogh
- Marie Curie
- A man named Rajveer Meena holds the Guinness World Record for memorizing the most digits in π, with 70,000 decimal places. How long did it take him to recite it?
- 10 hours
- 15 hours
- 8 hours
- 24 hours
Answers:
- 3.141592653589793238 (plus many, many more)
- Homophone
- C - Physicist Larry Shaw started celebrating March 14 as Pi Day in 1988 at San Francisco's Exploratorium Science Museum.
- A - Albert Einstein
- A - 10 hours