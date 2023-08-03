40 new United States citizens naturalized in Dauphin County

This was the first naturalization ceremony open to the public since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — South Central Pennsylvania welcomed 40 new United States citizens today during Dauphin County's naturalization ceremony.

40 men and women from 14 counties were given the Oath of Citizenship in Harrisburg. This was the first naturalization ceremony in Dauphin County that was open to the public since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dauphin County officials presented the new citizens with their official United States identification information.

With March 8 also marking International Women's Day, Dauphin County officials shared their appreciation in welcoming their new female residents.

"The welcoming of women as citizens of the United States is something that is wonderful in itself, given the fact that so many women are oppressed throughout our world," said Scott A. Evans, a judge with the Pa. Court of Common Pleas.