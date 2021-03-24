Zeroday Brewing Company opens in Harrisburg

This location will allow brewers to experiment and create new recipes. Customers will also get a firsthand look at the brewing process.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Zeroday Brewing Company opened at 925 N. 3rd Street in Harrisburg on March 23.

The new location features indoor and outdoor seating as well as event space. It will be open 7 days a week.

"The entire concept for Zeroday has always been to be a community living room," Theo Armstrong, co-owner of the brewery, said. "We don't just want to make one product, we don't just want to offer one experience, we live in a community full of diversity."