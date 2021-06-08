Yuengling announces launch date for beers in Texas

The launch date marks the first state-wide launch in a joint venture plan to expand Yuengling's reach. The beer is currently distributed in 22 states.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. and Molson Coors Beverage Company has announced that Yuengling beers will be available across Texas starting August 23.

“We are proud to announce that we are finally bringing the goods to Texas at the end of August," Wendy Yuengling, Chief Administrative Officer, said. "We have worked tirelessly to ensure our family’s recipes and tradition of brewing excellence for the past 192 years will be matched as we brew Yuengling locally in Ft. Worth for the great state of Texas.”

The launch date marks the first state-wide launch in the joint venture’s plan to expand Yuengling's reach. The beer is currently distributed in 22 states throughout the east coast.

The company is also hosting a "SuperFan Sweepstakes," where a few winners will be chosen to attend a Yuengling First Taste Party as a VIP. Other winners will be chosen to get the first case of Yuengling in their area. Use the QR code here to learn more about how to enter the sweepstakes.

“Bringing Yuengling’s iconic beer to one of the country’s largest beer markets is a tremendous growth opportunity for The Yuengling Company,” Pat Pikunas, General Manager, The Yuengling Company, said. “We look forward to bringing the goods and giving Texans the highest quality beer drinking experience.”