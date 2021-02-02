Yuengling introduces new brew: Raging Eagle Mango

The mango-flavored Pils is brewed with classic hops, lands at 6.0% alcohol by volume, and pairs great with fish tacos, pad thai, or spicy wings, the brewery says.

D.G. Yuengling & Sons, America's oldest brewery, introduced on Tuesday the latest addition to its beer lineup: Raging Eagle Mango, a pilsner beer described by the brewery as an "edgy and flavorful brand" that will "(disrupt) the beer scene."

The new beer targets those "who are looking for bold, invigorating flavor in their next beer adventure," the Pottsville, Schuylkill County-based brewery said.

Raging Eagle Mango is brewed with classic hops and is infused with the crisp taste of mango, Yuengling said.

“We saw an opportunity to leverage our six generations of brewing expertise to create a refreshing mango beer that appeals to adventurous drinkers and adds a bold new brand to our portfolio of iconic beers,” said Jen Yuengling, 6th generation brewer, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. “Raging Eagle Mango Beer feeds into the passion and energy of the 21-35 young adult who is often surrounded by friends and itching to embark on new and unique adventures.”

The beer will be available year-round in 24oz cans, starting today, Yuengling said.

Raging Eagle Mango is the latest addition to a beer lineup that includes classics like Premium, Premium Light, Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Porter, Black & Tan, and Lord Chesterfield Ale, along with more recent releases like Golden Pilsner, Hershey's Chocolate Porter, and Flight.

The new beers were inspired by consumer feedback, the brewery said.