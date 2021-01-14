Yuengling announces it's expanding its distribution range to Texas

The Schuylkill County-based brewery says it will begin distributing its beers in the Lone Star state later this year as part of a joint effort with Molson Coors.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., announced Thursday it will begin the westward expansion of its distribution model by selling beers in Texas later this year.

The expansion, part of a joint effort with the Molson Coors Beverage Company, will increase Yuengling's reach beyond its 22-state East Coast footprint, the Pottsville, Schuylkill County-based brewery said.

The Lone Star state will begin selling Yuengling's products in the fall.

“We have heard from consumers all over the country who are excited to enjoy our beer, which is why we’re proud to announce that Texas will be the first western state we’ll be expanding to,” said Wendy Yuengling, Chief Administrative Officer and 6th generation family member of D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. “We are working hard to ensure our recipes and brewing traditions will be followed to our high-quality standards. We have passionate Yuengling fans in Texas, so we are excited to finally bring them the goods.”

Yuengling’s beers will be brewed locally by Texans at the Molson Coors Ft. Worth brewery, the company said. The Yuengling family and its team of brewers are working hand-in-hand with Molson Coors to deliver the rich tradition and quality that is associated with America’s Oldest Brewery.

“We are excited to take the first step in our long-brewing partnership, a step that will provide tremendous growth opportunity for Yuengling and Molson Coors, said Gavin Hattersley, President and CEO of Molson Coors Beverage Company. “By brewing Yuengling’s iconic beer at our world-class Ft. Worth facility, we are going to make a lot of Texans happy.”

This expansion is the first since Yuengling and Molson Coors launched its new long-term brewing relationship — The Yuengling Company — in September of last year.

“We are excited to have so many Yuengling fans in the west eager to try our beer and that includes the big demand from Texas beer drinkers," said Yuengling Company general manager Pat Pikunas. "We believe there is a lot of opportunity in Texas and are committed to satisfying every fan with our portfolio of great beers.