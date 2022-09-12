York Restaurant Week highlights the city's eateries

Take a tour with your taste buds through York's most remarkable restaurants, bars, cafes, and pop-ups. The event runs through Sept. 18.

YORK, Pa. — Experience the best food that York has to offer with special events, collaborations and online menus that make it easy to find your next favorite eatery.

Twenty-three restaurants are participating in September's York Restaurant Week. The event, which began on Thursday, Sept. 8 will run through Sunday, Sept. 18.

The following restaurants are participating in the event:

-Aviano's Corner Trattoria: 3 courses for $30 from the featured menu

-Central Family Restaurant: Featured menu with prices ranging from $5 to $20

-Revival Social Club: 3 courses for $40 from the featured menu

-Roosevelt Tavern: 3 courses for $40 from the featured menu

-The Cantina York: 3 courses for $30 from the featured menu

-The Grilled Cheeez: Featured menu with prices ranging from $5 to $15