York Restaurant Week highlights the city's eateries

YORK, Pa. — Experience the best food that York has to offer with special events, collaborations and online menus that make it easy to find your next favorite eatery.
Twenty-three restaurants are participating in September's York Restaurant Week. The event, which began on Thursday, Sept. 8 will run through Sunday, Sept. 18.
The following restaurants are participating in the event:
-2 Wild & Crabby Guys: Featured menu with prices ranging from $5 to $15
-Aviano's Corner Trattoria: 3 courses for $30 from the featured menu
-Central Family Restaurant: Featured menu with prices ranging from $5 to $20
-The Fig & Barrel Pub: Featured menu with three-course meal options
-Prince Street Cafe, York: Breakfast burritos for $5 & Lunch and dinner menu items will come with a free hot/iced coffee, tea or strawberry lemonade
-Revival Social Club: 3 courses for $40 from the featured menu
-Roosevelt Tavern: 3 courses for $40 from the featured menu
-The Cantina York: 3 courses for $30 from the featured menu
-The Grilled Cheeez: Featured menu with prices ranging from $5 to $15
-The Left Bank Restaurant & Bar: Three-course meal from the featured menu for $75 paired with a glass of wine per course