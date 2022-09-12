x
Food

York Restaurant Week highlights the city's eateries

Take a tour with your taste buds through York's most remarkable restaurants, bars, cafes, and pop-ups. The event runs through Sept. 18.
Credit: kerkezz - stock.adobe.com
Glass of red wine at dining table in backyard patio

YORK, Pa. — Experience the best food that York has to offer with special events, collaborations and online menus that make it easy to find your next favorite eatery. 

Twenty-three restaurants are participating in September's York Restaurant Week. The event, which began on Thursday, Sept. 8 will run through Sunday, Sept. 18. 

The following restaurants are participating in the event: 

-2 Wild & Crabby Guys: Featured menu with prices ranging from $5 to $15

-Archetype Pizza: Featured menu

-Aviano's Corner Trattoria: 3 courses for $30 from the featured menu

-Central Family Restaurant: Featured menu with prices ranging from $5 to $20

-Collusion Tap Works: Featured menu

-The Fig & Barrel Pub: Featured menu with three-course meal options

-Granfalloons Tavern: Featured menu

-Holy Hound Taproom: Featured menu

-Hype: Featured menu

-Iron Horse York: Featured menu

-Mudhook Brewing Company: Featured menu

-Prince Street Cafe, York: Breakfast burritos for $5 & Lunch and dinner menu items will come with a free hot/iced coffee, tea or strawberry lemonade

-Revival Social Club: 3 courses for $40 from the featured menu

-Rockfish Public House: Featured menu

-Roosevelt Tavern: 3 courses for $40 from the featured menu

-Roost Uncommon Kitchen: Featured menu

-Russy's Sweet Treats: Featured menu

-The Cantina York: 3 courses for $30 from the featured menu

-The Grilled Cheeez: Featured menu with prices ranging from $5 to $15

-The Handsome Cab: Featured menu

-The Left Bank Restaurant & Bar: Three-course meal from the featured menu for $75 paired with a glass of wine per course 

-Tutoni's: Featured menu

-World Grills: Featured menu

