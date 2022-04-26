York Philly Pretzel Factory gives out free pretzels in honor of National Pretzel Day

Customers can get one free pretzel per guest, no purchase necessary, at all store and Walmart locations.

YORK, Pa. — Today is National Pretzel Day!

Some local business, like the Philly Pretzel Factory in York, are celebrating by providing free pretzels to the community.

This is the store's second year celebrating National Pretzel Day. The workers say this year, they are more prepared to deal with the influx of people that will be coming to the store for free pretzels.

Justin Fiorillo, the owner of the York Philly Pretzel Factory, says he and his crew got to the store just after 4 a.m. Tuesday to prepare the pretzels. They made over 2,000 pretzels to give out to the community, he says.

He also says the store does special requests for companies, schools, and other businesses for large orders of pretzels.

So, if you're interested in getting a free pretzel from the York location, stop on by today. Customers can get one free pretzel per guest, no purchase necessary, at all store and Walmart locations, excluding transportation and entertainment venues, according to the store's website.