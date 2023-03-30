Winner announced for the Cumberland Valley Meal Madness tournament

Congratulations to Hamilton Restaurant in Carlisle, Cumberland County, home of the Hot-Chee dog!

CARLISLE, Pa. — The winner of the 2023 Cumberland Valley Meal Madness contest was just announced.

Congratulations to Hamilton Restaurant, located along 55 W. High Street in Carlisle! The restaurant, best known for its iconic Hot-Chee dog, was announced as the winner on Thursday by Cumberland Valley Pennsylvania.

It was a tough competition, beginning with 64 restaurants and finishing with just two finalists: Hamilton Restaurant and 2022's winner Valley Bistro in Enola.

But, in the end, with 54% of the votes, Hamilton Restaurant arose victorious!

The friendly competition offers the public an opportunity to get out of the house and try something new, all while giving local restaurants some publicity.