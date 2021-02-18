National Drink Wine Day 2021 deals and offers

Check out FOX43's list of National Drink Wine Day deals and offers in order to celebrate!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's Note: This above video is from last year's National Drink Wine Day.

Today, Feb. 18, is National Drink Wine Day!

According to National Today, the unofficial holiday is celebrated annually in an effort to “reflect on the health benefits of wine.”

Check out FOX43's list of National Drink Wine Day deals and offers in order to celebrate.

You can check out our full list below (if you don't see your deal or offer included in our list, email us at news@fox43.com to have it added):

Belle and Bottle: Join the wine club today and depending on which membership you choose, you can get up to 15% off. To join, visit their website.

Blue Apron: There are several assorted wines available for $10.

Bonefish Grill: House wines are available for $5.

Bounty Hunter: This wine club offers "bold, fruit-driven, pure wines." Join today.

Cellar 503: Join this wine club, where each month a different theme decides which wines are sent. Join today.

Gift Tree: The delivery service is offering up to $20 off champagnes and fine wines, plus no shipping fees.

Minibar: You can order wine on their website or mobile app and receive $10 off your first order, or $15 off if you spend $40 or more. Visit their website or app for details.

Olive Garden: The Italian chain is offering assorted wine bottles for $15 when you order online.

Revel Wine Club: New customers get $20 off purchases of $50 or more. To join the club, visit their website.

SommSelect: This California-based wine club offers four bottles of wine a month for just $99. If you'd like to be surprised, there's a "blind tasting" option where you'll be sent random wines each month with a tasting guide. To join, visit their website.

Tasting Room: This wine club is one of the most affordable around. They have you take a quiz, tell them about the sorts of flavors you like, and then their algorithm will create a mini "wine-tasting kit" and you'll receive six tiny bottles for as low as $9.95. Full-size bottles are also available. To join, visit their website.

Winc: This wine club has you take a quiz and they hand-pick wines they think you'll enjoy based on your answers. You can give feedback anytime to change your next order. To join, visit their website.

Wine Access: With the help of both a Master Sommelier and a Master of Wine, this wine club's six-bottle assortment is sent four times a year, in March, June, September, and December. Join today.

Wine.com: Get 10% cash back for all online purchases sitewide.

Wine Enthusiast: The magazine and delivery service is offering up to 50% off discounted cabernet wines.