Wendy's offering free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit to kick off March Madness

INDIANAPOLIS — Who's ready for some "biscuitball?"
Customers can get a free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit during breakfast hours Thursday, March 18 through Saturday, March 20 to kick off March Madness.
No purchase is necessary to claim the free food, which is limited to one per person.
Wendy's describes the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit as "a crispy, chicken fillet, perfectly seasoned and topped with maple honey butter on a fluffy buttermilk biscuit."
The fast food chain is also offering free delivery on orders of $10 or more with Uber Eats throughout March Madness.
Most Wendy's locations serve breakfast from 6:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
