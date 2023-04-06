Weis Markets introduces new Weis By Nature Ice Cream

YORK, Pa. — Weis Markets today announced the launch of Weis By Nature ice cream, a collection of flavors produced in the company’s Sunbury creamery without GMOs or artificial flavors, preservatives, colors or ingredients.
Weis By Nature ice creams comes in 11 premium flavors, including:
- Chocolate: Decadent Dutch chocolate ice cream
- Coffee: Rich, flavorful coffee in creamery ice cream
- Cookies ‘N Cream: Chunks of cream-filled cookies in vanilla ice cream
- Fudge Twirl: Vanilla ice cream swirled with fudge ripple
- Mint Chocolate Chip: Mint ice cream filled with chocolate chunks
- Mocha Caramel Swirl: Mocha ice cream with a salted caramel ripple
- Peanut Butter Cup: Peanut butter sauce swirled in chocolate ice cream
- Peanut Butter Ripple: Peanut butter sauce swirled in vanilla ice cream
- Salty Caramel Ripple: Creamy vanilla ice cream swirled with sea salt caramel ripple
- Vanilla Bean and Chocolate: A delightful combination of vanilla bean and chocolate ice cream
- Vanilla Bean: Vanilla bean specks in vanilla ice cream
“Our Weis By Nature ice cream offers customers a premium, delicious product free from artificial ingredients at a more affordable price point,” said Alison Gregas, Weis Markets director of private brands.
Weis By Nature ice cream retails for $3.99.