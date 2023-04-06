x
Weis Markets introduces new Weis By Nature Ice Cream

The new collection of flavors produced in the company’s Sunbury creamery without GMOs or artificial flavors, preservatives, colors or ingredients, the company said.
Credit: Weis Markets

YORK, Pa. — Weis Markets today announced the launch of Weis By Nature ice cream, a collection of flavors produced in the company’s Sunbury creamery without GMOs or artificial flavors, preservatives,  colors or ingredients.

Weis By Nature ice creams comes in 11 premium flavors, including:

  • Chocolate: Decadent Dutch chocolate ice cream
  • Coffee: Rich, flavorful coffee in creamery ice cream
  • Cookies ‘N Cream: Chunks of cream-filled cookies in vanilla ice cream 
  • Fudge Twirl: Vanilla ice cream swirled with fudge ripple
  • Mint Chocolate Chip: Mint ice cream filled with chocolate chunks
  • Mocha Caramel Swirl: Mocha ice cream with a salted caramel ripple 
  • Peanut Butter Cup: Peanut butter sauce swirled in chocolate ice cream
  • Peanut Butter Ripple: Peanut butter sauce swirled in vanilla ice cream
  • Salty Caramel Ripple: Creamy vanilla ice cream swirled with sea salt caramel ripple
  • Vanilla Bean and Chocolate: A delightful combination of vanilla bean and chocolate ice cream
  • Vanilla Bean: Vanilla bean specks in vanilla ice cream

“Our Weis By Nature ice cream offers customers a premium, delicious product free from artificial ingredients at a more affordable price point,” said Alison Gregas, Weis Markets director of private brands.

Weis By Nature ice cream retails for $3.99.

