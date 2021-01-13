WPMT-FOX43's Matt Maisel participates in Undeniably Dairy Shake-Off

The American Dairy Association's Undeniably Dairy Shake-Off will feature six media teams from across Pennsylvania competing for the best milkshake.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — WPMT-FOX43's Morning News Anchor Matt Maisel will be competing against five other media teams from across Pennsylvania for the People’s Choice in the Undeniably Dairy Shake-Off milkshake competition, hosted by the American Dairy Association's North East chapter.

The event usually takes place on the Culinary Connection Stage at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, but will be streamed this year on the American Dairy Association North East's Facebook page.

The six teams will have 60 seconds to describe their milkshakes to the audience and explain why they should win first place. The milkshakes must be yogurt, milk, or ice cream based, and will be judged on ingredients, creativity and whether or not it inspires the viewers to try making it at home.

This event is held in honor of Pennsylvania’s over 5,700 dairy farm families.

The event will take place on Jan. 13 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. and voting will take place from the end of the event until Jan. 16 at 8 am. A winner will be announced later that day.

Our own Matt Maisel created a York Peppermint Patty Milkshake!

You can check out his creative process in the clip above.