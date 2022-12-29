Urban Churn offers free scoop of sauerkraut ice cream through first week of January

To celebrate its 5th year of the unique flavor, Urban Churn announced it will produce and serve a free scoop of the ice cream throughout the first week of January.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The majority of Pennsylvanians may be able to say they've rung in the New Year with sauerkraut, but how many can say they've had sauerkraut ice cream?

To celebrate its fifth year of the unique flavor, Urban Churn announced it will produce and serve a free scoop of the ice cream during the first week of January.

The central Pennsylvania manufacturer and shop has a location in both Harrisburg and Mechanicsburg. According to the business, those who have tried the sauerkraut ice cream say the flavor is enjoyable and "similar to buttermilk."

Eating sauerkraut on New Year's Day is a tradition said to bring good luck. For those looking for an unconventional dose of luck, Urban Churn may have just the flavor.