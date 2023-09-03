Urban Churn mixes up cricket ice cream

Irish folklore says that if a cricket wanders into your home at night, it's good luck. But what if a cricket wanders into your ice cream?

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Irish folklore says that if a cricket wanders into your home at night, it's good luck.

But what if a cricket wanders into your ice cream?

In honor of St. Patrick's Day, ice cream shop Urban Churn created a honey-based ice cream with toffee-covered crickets.

Owner Adam Brackbill stopped by the FOX43 studio to talk about—and taste—the new flavor with morning news anchors Jackie De Tore and Sean Streicher.

"We just really want to flex our culinary experience and we really want to stretch our customers' palates and get them to try new things, because you can find staple flavors everywhere," he said.

