Underground Creamery serving up unconventional ice cream flavors in Houston

HOUSTON — If you're looking for something other than the usual chocolate or vanilla ice cream flavors, you might want to check out Houston's Underground Creamery.

The Houston man behind the creamers is churning up some truly unique treats, some of which are inspired by your favorite junk foods. But be warned: His creations sell out fast!

From inside his Heights kitchen, Underground Creamery Curator Josh DeLeon is creating flavors that will make you melt.

It only takes about 10 to 30 seconds for his around 400 pints a week to sell out.

And like his ingredients, his recipe to success has been a non-traditional one, even though he has an engineering degree from the University of Houston.

"It was, what, two years of interviewing for jobs? But I felt like I was wasting my time," DeLeon said.

He began reviewing food on the side and took a job working for Southwest on the tarmac at Hobby Airport.

"I marched the plane in too," said DeLeon.

But by experimenting with ice cream and making flavors that combine food in your pantry with a more elevated palate into viral creations, DeLeon has created a full-time business.

"Frosted Flakes, you can steep it in your cream and it’s going to taste like cereal milk," he said. "I paired it with like a compound blueberry compote."

"The ‘risk’ definitely paid off."

After starting in his apartment, he found a shared space with Pudgy's Fine Cookies to sell his pints for pick-up only.

The creamery puts out a new menu on its Instagram page every week.

"It’s worth it because people love it," he said.

DeLeon hopes to put together a larger-scale operation in the future but said he will never compromise his authenticity.

"This is just my take and I hope you like it," he said.