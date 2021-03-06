Tröegs announces partnership with Berks-based Unique Snacks for pretzels and beer pairing

The campaign, called Better Together, will begin this fall. It will pair Unique Snacks' distinctive pretzels with some of Tröegs' most popular brews.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Like chocolate and peanut butter, pretzels and beer are two great tastes that go great together.

That's why Tröegs Independent Brewing announced it is teaming up with a Berks County-based snack business for a fall campaign that will pair Tröegs beer with signature pretzels.

The partnership campaign, called Better Together, will feature pretzels created by Unique Snacks of Reading.

The selected pairings offer consumers a celebration of local grains and distinctive flavors that commemorate Pennsylvania’s rich agricultural history, Tröegs said.

“We’re Pennsylvania natives,” Tröegs founding brother and brewmaster John Trogner said in a press release announcing the partnership. “That’s a big part of our identity. So it’s natural for us to partner with another family-owned Pennsylvania maker. Both of us geek out on taking ingredients and making something delicious, and those two things happen to taste great together. That’s the kind of partnership that just makes sense to us.”

As independent family-owned businesses, both Tröegs and Unique Snacks have a history of focusing on what is best for co-workers, customers and retail partners, as well as a sense of commitment to the broader community, the companies say.

That family business focus, combined with their respective histories of providing consumers with refreshing craft beers and flavorful pretzels, created a natural synergy.

“Tröegs’ devotion to the art and science of brewing refreshing beers using only the finest ingredients, including some from right here in Pennsylvania, matches our devotion to creating healthy snacks with more flavor using fewer ingredients and smarter baking,” said Justin Spannuth, Chief Operating Officer of Unique Snacks. “The Better Together campaign is all about offering customers a variety of distinct, refreshing flavors and textural characteristics that create perfect pairings.”

The companies say they tasted numerous combinations to identify the best pairings that enhanced the flavors of the craft beers and pretzels.

Better Together will be available in states that allow for food and alcohol promotions in the Northeast, Midwest and South regions of the U.S. and will run from August 30th through October 31st.

The pairings, including a couple of unexpected twists, are:

Perpetual IPA with Original Splits | Crispy, Crunchy, Citrusy

Troegenator Double Bock paired with Extra Dark Splits | Bold, Dark, Malty

Lucky Holler Hazy IPA with Sourdough Craft Beer Pretzel Rings | Malted Barley, Tropical Pineapple

Sunshine Pilsner with Pretzel Shells | Crisp, Snappy, Refreshing

Haze Charmer Haze Pale Ale with Multigrain Splits | Savory Grains, Juicy Pineapple