Tröegs announces the release of its Once-A-Year hazy double IPA, Hop Cyclone

HERSHEY, Pa. — Tröegs Independent Brewing announced on Monday the release of its Once-A-Year hazy double IPA, Hop Cyclone.

A combination of Citra, Sabro, Simcoe, and Sultana, Hop Cyclone "conjures notes of ripe pineapple, soft citrus, and juicy peach, while London 3 yeast ferments this big, double IPA and bolsters its tropical notes," according to the release. The haze starts with a grain bill of pilsner malt, Vienna malt, and wheat. This, the brewery says, helps prop up hop oils that would normally fall out during fermentation.

Hop Cyclone gets its name from a dry-hopping system that the brewery has employed for nearly 10 years.

"This custom piece of brewing equipment vigorously circulates hops through the fermenter to ensure the hop oils hit every last drop of beer," the release states.

Art of Tröegs alum Devin Watson said that he designed the label of the beer with "groovy, 60s hop graphics" in mind.

Hop Cyclone Hazy Double IPA is 9% ABV and is available on draft and in 16-ounce cans everywhere Tröegs beer is sold.