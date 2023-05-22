Tröegs releases Trail Day Dry-Hopped Pilsner to help benefit Kittatinny Ridge mountains

Stretching from the Mason-Dixon Line into New York state through the Delaware Water Gap, the ridge is a vital link in the 1,500-mile-long Appalachian Mountain Range.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hershey-based Tröegs Independent Brewing on Monday announced the release of Trail Day Dry-Hopped Pilsner as part of its continued partnership with The Nature Conservancy.

This limited beer benefits the Kittatinny Ridge, an ecologically important 185-mile chain of forested mountains that runs through Pennsylvania.

A portion of proceeds from Trail Day sales will benefit the Tröegs Trail Day Fund to help protect 15,000 acres of the most critical, connected lands on and adjacent to the ridge, the brewery said.

Stretching from the Mason-Dixon Line into New York state through the Delaware Water Gap, the ridge serves as a vital link in the 1,500-mile-long Appalachian Mountain Range.

The goal of the Trail Day Fund is to guarantee safe passage for migratory wildlife, and to ensure that nature will continue to provide clean streams, rich forests, recreational trails, and biological diversity along the Kittatinny Ridge.

“We grew up in the shadow of the Kittatinny Ridge and it passes within 10 miles of the brewery, so we know this land well,” said Tröegs co-founding brother Chris Trogner. “And few things are more important to brewing beer than clean water. We’re proud to continue working with The Nature Conservancy to help protect a place that does so much for Pennsylvania and beyond.”

Trail Day begins with a simple backbone of German pilsner malt. Dry-hopping with Saaz hops lends mild citrus and earthy notes, Tröegs said.

As fermentation slows, the Tröegs brewing team reintroduces fresh lager yeast, which conditions the beer and delivers crisp, clean notes of biscuit, dried spice and a hint of citrus.

Trail Day is available in 16-ounce cans throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey in select retailers where Tröegs beer is sold.

To learn more about Trail Day and how Tröegs is helping to protect the Kittatinny Ridge, please visit troegs.com/trailday.

Trail Day represents just one part of the brewery’s overarching sustainability goals. Tröegs recently partnered with Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay on a meadow reclamation project at its brewery in Hershey. Once the meadow takes root and flourishes, it will help stabilize and keep sediment from washing into the Swatara Creek while also providing a home for a variety of native species. Learn more about this project at the Tröegs blog.