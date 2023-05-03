Tröegs Independent Brewing releases the Summer Better variety pack

Every Summer Better 15-pack includes three 12-ounce cans each of year-round Tröegs favorites, limited releases and a never-before-released beer.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Tröegs Independent Brewing on Wednesday announced the release of its Summer Better variety 15-pack, which it calls "a perfect companion for outdoor summertime adventures."

Every Summer Better 15-pack includes three 12-ounce cans each of year-round Tröegs favorites, limited releases and a never-before-released beer, the Hershey-based brewer said in a press release.

Anchored by Perpetual IPA, which Tröegs touts as the best-selling IPA in Pennsylvania, each Summer Better variety pack also includes Sunshine Pilsner, Field Study IPA and Perpetual Haze IPA.

Exclusive to the pack this year is the brand-new Summer’s Here, "a crisp, refreshing dry-hopped lager featuring notes of bright citrus, lemon rind and flowering herbs," Tröegs said.

It's perfect on a hot summer’s day at the beach, at a backyard barbecue, on a mountainside or paired with any other outdoor summer activity, the brewery added.

Summer Better 15-pack will be available across the brewery’s entire distribution footprint beginning this week, Tröegs said.