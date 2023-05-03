Tröegs Independent Brewing releases the Summer Better variety pack

HERSHEY, Pa. — Tröegs Independent Brewing on Wednesday announced the release of its Summer Better variety 15-pack, which it calls "a perfect companion for outdoor summertime adventures."
Every Summer Better 15-pack includes three 12-ounce cans each of year-round Tröegs favorites, limited releases and a never-before-released beer, the Hershey-based brewer said in a press release.
Anchored by Perpetual IPA, which Tröegs touts as the best-selling IPA in Pennsylvania, each Summer Better variety pack also includes Sunshine Pilsner, Field Study IPA and Perpetual Haze IPA.
Exclusive to the pack this year is the brand-new Summer’s Here, "a crisp, refreshing dry-hopped lager featuring notes of bright citrus, lemon rind and flowering herbs," Tröegs said.
It's perfect on a hot summer’s day at the beach, at a backyard barbecue, on a mountainside or paired with any other outdoor summer activity, the brewery added.
Summer Better 15-pack will be available across the brewery’s entire distribution footprint beginning this week, Tröegs said.
Beer drinkers can find Summer Better and other Tröegs beers near them using the Tröegs Brew Finder.