Tröegs announces the release of Razza Squeeze, a new, gluten-reduced malt beverage

HERSHEY, Pa. — Tröegs Independent Brewing this week announced the release of Razza Squeeze, a new gluten-reduced, all-natural flavored malt beverage made with organic fruit.

The "Sparkling Fruit Refresher," as the Hershey-based brewer calls it, is made from fresh, juicy organic raspberries and real limes.

“It definitely doesn’t drink like a beer,” says Tröegs brewmaster and co-founding brother John Trogner. “It tastes like fruit picked at the peak of freshness.”

Razza Squeeze caters to health-conscious drinkers or those with gluten sensitivity who are looking for an alternative to beer, cider, seltzer and other hard beverages, the brewer said.

To reduce the gluten content to less than 10 parts per million, the brewing team at Tröegs devised a blend of jasmine puffed rice and ancient grain barley.

"Crisp, refreshing and packed with real fruit flavor, Razza Squeeze weighs in at just 4.5% ABV with no added sugar or high-fructose corn syrup," Tröegs said.

The drink is available year-round in 12oz cans at the brewery's home base in Hershey, or at distributors, bottle shops and other retailers across Pennsylvania.

Tröegs said it plans to offer Razza Squeeze in other markets in the near future.