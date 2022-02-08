Tröegs releases its take on a traditional German brew with Oktoberfest Lager

The Hershey brewer used a traditional brewing technique called decoction and added Hallertau Tradition hops to create its take on the timeless German-style beer.

HERSHEY, Pa. — As Central Pennsylvania sweats through another sweltering week, it's normal to look ahead to the approach of autumn.

For beer fans, here's a sure sign that cooler days are approaching.

Tröegs Independent Brewing announced on Tuesday the release of Oktoberfest Lager, a toasty, crisp, and festive beer for the fall season.

The timeless German style brew starts with a traditional brewing technique called decoction, the Hershey-based brewery said in a press release.

“By boiling a portion of the mash, we create a bright, dry maltiness,” said Tröegs brewmaster and co-founding brother, John Trogner.

A kettle addition of Hallertau Tradition hops adds subtle floral and herbal undercurrents, Trogner added.

Ringing in at 6.1% alcohol by volume, this toasty lager boasts notes of sweet caramel, fresh-baked bread, and flowering herbs.

To capture the celebratory spirit of the annual Oktoberfest celebration, Tröegs employed German artist David Leutert, who took inspiration from the Bavarian flag and traditional beer halls known as “Festzelte,” or "beer tents”.

Oktoberfest joins two of Tröegs' popular year-round beers, Troegenator Double Bock and Sunshine Pilsner, as part of the brewery's Long Live Lagers celebration of this trending beer style.