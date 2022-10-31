Tröegs announces re-release of Blizzard of Hops, a fan-favorite winter IPA

The seasonal beer has been a mainstay of the Hershey-based brewery’s Hop Cycle IPA series since its inception in 2014.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Tröegs Independent Brewing announced Monday it is bringing back Blizzard of Hops, its fan-favorite winter IPA, just in time for the start of the season.

The seasonal beer has been a mainstay of the Hershey-based brewery’s Hop Cycle IPA series since its inception in 2014.

“It’s a nod to hop growers around the world, thanking them for another successful harvest,” said Tröegs brewmaster and co-founding brother John Trogner.

Brimming with enlivening bitterness, Blizzard of Hops evokes notes of spruce tips, pineapple, and orange rind thanks to a combination of Centennial, Chinook, and El Dorado hops.

“In the winter, people’s taste buds deaden down and they tend to eat richer and fattier foods,” said Trogner. “In my mind, there’s a need for bitterness on the beer side to balance that out.”

Built on a foundation of pilsner malt and wheat, this cold-weather favorite clocks in at 6.4% ABV.