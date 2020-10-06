Tröegs is bringing back its popular, once-a-year Nimble Giant

The excitement generated by the yearly of the Double IPA rivals that generated around the holidays, when Tröegs brings back Mad Elf, the Hershey-based brewery says

HERSHEY, Pa. — Tröegs Independent Brewing on Wednesday announced the return of its once-a-year Double IPA, the Nimble Giant.

One of the Hershey, PA, brewery’s most-loved beers, this annual release rivals its iconic holiday ale, Mad Elf, for the excitement it generates every year, Tröegs said.

The Double IPA combines Mosiac, Simcoe, and Azacca hops. The exact combination was developed through the brewery's Scratch Series, and is the product of about a half-dozen combination experiments, Tröegs said.

Nimble Giant is ripe with notes of grapefruit, pineapple and honeysuckle. It clocks in at an impressive nine percent Alcohol By Volume measure, and is "well-balanced by a backbone of pilsner and Vienna malt," Tröegs said.

The fan favorite is rated 4.1 on Untappd and is a consistent top 10 global trending beer on the geosocial rating platform, according to Tröegs.

Nimble Giant is available on draft and in 4-packs and cases of 16-oz. cans wherever Tröegs beer is sold.