Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the return of Nimble Giant Double IPA

HERSHEY, Pa. — Tröegs Independent Brewing announced this week that one of the most popular small-batch brews is coming back on the market.

Nimble Giant, a "beautiful and balanced Double IPA," is available once again in four-packs and 16oz cans wherever Tröegs is sold, the Hershey-based brewery said Wednesday in a press release.

One of the brewery’s most-loved beers, this once-a-year release rivals its iconic holiday ale, Mad Elf, for the excitement it generates each year, Tröegs said.

Nimble Giant came up through the brewery’s small-batch Scratch Series, starting with an experiment with Mosaic hops.

"When we started dry-hopping with Mosaic and Simcoe together, we knew we were onto something," Tröegs said. "People started stopping our brewmaster out in public and raving about the Scratch batches.

After about half a dozen test batches, the Tröegs brewing team landed on a hop combination everyone loved – Mosaic, Simcoe and Azacca – and never looked back.

"In the end, Nimble Giant is rife with notes of grapefruit, pineapple and honeysuckle," Tröegs said. "Clocking in at 9% ABV, this deep orange double IPA is balanced by a backbone of pilsner and Vienna malt. It’s a big beer that goes down easy."

Nimble Giant scores an "Outstanding" rating on BeerAdvocate and consistently hits the top 10 trending beers on Untappd, Tröegs said.