Tröegs, Caputo Brothers Creamery team up to create Mad Elf Beer Cheese

The limited edition offering will be available at GIANT Food Stores through the holidays

Tröegs Independent Brewing of Hershey and Caputo Brothers Creamery of Spring Grove are teaming up to create a limited edition cheese offering for the holiday season -- Mad Elf Beer Cheese.

The holiday treat will be available for a limited time at GIANT stores across the region.

It's the third collaboration for the three companies and follows the successful launches of Troegenator Beer Cheese last year and Perpetual Beer Cheese earlier this year, GIANT said in a press release.

As in the other two limited edition cheeses, 100% of the milk used to make Mad Elf Beer Cheese comes from Pennsylvania dairy farms, according to GIANT.

In addition to Mad Elf – with its notes of cherries, chocolate and honey – the cheese is further augmented with a spice rub of cinnamon, nutmeg and clove from Calicutts Spice Co. in Hershey.

Additionally, Hershey’s Natural Cocoa and freshly ground espresso from Little Amps Coffee Roasters in Harrisburg was also added to the rub, GIANT said.

“This cheese connects so many different Pennsylvania makers,” said John Trogner, brewmaster and founding brother of Tröegs. “Brewers, cheesemakers, coffee roasters, a spice company. And it helps farmers find sustainable ways to survive and thrive. On top of all that, it’s really, really good.”

Mad Elf Beer Cheese is now available exclusively for a limited time while supplies last at all 185 GIANT, MARTIN’S and GIANT Heirloom Market locations and available for purchase through GIANT Direct and MARTIN’S Direct online grocery service.