First Trader Joe's store in Central Pa. opens today

The first Trader Joe's in Central Pennsylvania opened its doors on Thursday morning.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — The first Trader Joe's store in our area of Central Pennsylvania opened its doors on Thursday morning.

The new store, located at 3545 Gettysburg Rd. off Route 15, opened at 8 a.m., following a ribbon cutting ceremony.

A number of customers were lined up outside the store for hours prior to its opening.

The 12,550 square-foot building will be the first Trader Joe's in the area, with the closest stores currently located in State College, Baltimore, and Philadelphia.

The Camp Hill Trader Joe's location will feature local artwork, highlighting the Market St. Bridge, White-Tailed deer, Roughed grouse, Hemlock trees, and Harrisburg's Nittany Lion.

According to the company, since Trader Joe's prides itself on being a neighborhood grocery store, all employees are local to the area.

Trader Joe's is still in the process of hiring new members and anyone interested in applying can visit traderjoes.com/careers for more information.

The store also plans on donating 100% of its products that go unsold but remain unexpired to a variety of non-profit, community-based organizations seven days a week through their Neighborhood Shares Program.

The store will be among the first tenants at the Lower Allen Commons retail center, located across Route 15 from the Capital City Mall. It will also feature Sport Clips Haircuts and The Good Feet Store.