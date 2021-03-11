x
This company is offering Thanksgiving-flavored ice cream

The company will ship all five flavors to your home in its five pint-sized "Friendsgiving Series."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If Halloween candy wasn't enough sweets for you, how about Thanksgiving-flavored ice cream.

The ice cream company, Salt & Straw is offering it up.

Flavors include caramelized turkey and cranberry sauce together, Parker House rolls with salted buttercream, candied walnut cheesecake, sweet potato pie, pumpkin and gingersnap pie.

The company will ship all five flavors to your home in its five pint-sized "Friendsgiving Series."

