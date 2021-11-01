Takeout Tuesday will be held weekly at more than 40 downtown York restaurants

The event, promoted by Downtown Inc., kicks off tomorrow and will be held throughout the winter and spring months.

YORK, Pa. — After a successful launch last month, Downtown Inc. announced that Takeout Tuesday will become a weekly event in York beginning tomorrow.

The event, designed to help downtown York restaurants that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, will continue throughout the winter and spring months, Downtown Inc. said in a press release.

More than 40 locally owned restaurants are participating, the release said.

"With the challenges brought on by COVID-19, restaurants have been the hardest hit economically," Downtown Inc. said in its release. "Through the promotion of a weekly Takeout Tuesday event, Downtown Inc is encouraging sustained support of the unique and locally-owned restaurants that call Downtown York home."

The weekly event will be held at restaurants and food vending locations throughout downtown York, including Penn Market and Central Market.

For more information, visit the Takeout Tuesday page on Downtown Inc's website.

Participating restaurants include:

TAKE-OUT AND DELIVERY