Taco Bell disrupts 'chicken war' with return of Naked Chicken Chalupa

The menu item first made its debut in 2017 — well before the "chicken sandwich war" began.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's only fair to pick a winner in the "chicken war" if you've tried them all, right?

Taco Bell is bringing back the Naked Chicken Chalupa after making its debut in 2017 — well before the "chicken sandwich war" began after fast food restaurants such as Popeyes, McDonald's, KFC and Burger King launched their take on the popular menu item to compete against Chick-fil-A.

“When you look at the industry, you see the same sandwich being introduced as new everywhere, but at Taco Bell, being a follower isn’t our philosophy," Taco Bell’s Chief Food Innovation Officer Liz Matthews said in a press release. "We’ve listened to our fans and we’re confident this is the perfect time to bring back this fan-favorite."

The Naked Chicken Chalupa is described as all-white-meat chicken that is marinated in Mexican spices, rolled in a crunchy coating, and served crispy. Then, it’s loaded up with lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes and avocado ranch sauce.

The menu item is now available nationwide for $3.49 by itself or in a Crispy Chalupa Box for $5.99, which includes a Beef Burrito, Crunchy Taco and medium fountain drink.

Click here to find the nearest Taco Bell location.