Here's how to make a super easy, 3-ingredient, homemade cream cheese

The nationwide cream cheese shortage is clearly a catastrophe, but, luckily FOX43 has got you covered.

We're not sure if you've heard, but there's a cream cheese shortage currently happening in the United States.

According to CNN, in October, a cyberattack was carried out against one of the nation's largest cheese manufacturers, Schreiber Foods, and it's caused a nationwide cream cheese shortage shortly before the holidays.

Now, we get it, this is a catastrophe, but luckily, FOX43 is providing you with a super easy, homemade cream cheese recipe so that your holidays can commence as usual.

Check it out below: (recipe courtesy of Alphafoodie)

Ingredients:

full-fat milk – it’s important to use full-fat milk because of its fat content.

lemon

salt

optional add-ons: dried herbs, garlic powder, dried chiles

cheesecloth or a fine-mesh sieve

Note: You could alternatively use half whole milk and half heavy cream OR completely use whole cream for soft cheese that is richer/creamier (but with a higher fat content).

Steps:

Begin by pouring the milk in a saucepan. Heat the milk and bring it to boil over medium-high heat.

As soon as it boils, add the lemon juice and then turn off the heat.

Set aside for a few minutes while the milk curdles. You’ll notice curds forming and a yellow-ish liquid being left behind.

Within a few minutes, all of your curds should have formed. Pour the curdled milk through a cheesecloth and a sieve to strain all the liquid whey.

Alternatively, you can use a slotted spoon to scoop out all the curdles, while leaving the liquid whey in the pot.

Rinse the curdled milk with cold water by pouring the water over the sieve. This will help to get rid of any extra whey, clinging to the curds.

Squeeze the curdled milk as much as possible to drain every last drop of the liquid whey.

Put the strained milk into a food processor/blender and add the salt.

Within two minutes (this may vary, depending on how powerful your machine is) you’ll have a light and fluffy cream cheese.

If you want to add any additional herbs/flavorings, then do that now.

Store the cream cheese in an air-tight container in the fridge for up to seven days. You can freeze cream cheese, but the texture upon thawing is more crumbly and is best used when you’re cooking it into something like a dip or sauce.