Renee Rhinehart from Party Host Helpers offered a few Southwest themed snack options for you to enjoy Super Bowl LVII.

Example video title will go here for this video

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Super Bowl is nearly upon us and for many, it's all about the food!

Snacking on Super Bowl Sunday is immensely popular, and Renee Rhinehart from Party Host Helpers stopped by the FOX43 Kitchen with a few options you can cook up and enjoy.

Of course, no party is complete without decorations, and Rhinehart showed off the options to really make your football theme pop.