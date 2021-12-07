Many Subway restaurants to close this evening to prepare for 'One Million Sub Sandwich Giveaway' on Tuesday

Over 10,000 participating Subway restaurants are set to close on Monday evening to prepare to give away one million free subs on Tuesday morning.

Subway is launching its new menu with the "One Million Sub Sandwich Giveaway" on Tuesday.

According to a press release, over 10,000 participating Subway restaurants are set to close at 6:00 p.m. local time on July 12 to "refresh and get ready for the Eat Fresh Refresh launch."

The company says that when stores reopen at 10:00 a.m. local time on July 13, they will be away up to one million subs until noon local time.

Customers can visit any participating Subway restaurant and try their new 6" Turkey Cali Fresh sub upon request.

Only the first 50 customers per restaurant will receive the free subs.

Other new items on Subway's menu include the Steak Cali Fresh and All-American Club, which were chef-recommended sandwiches, according to a release.

Of course, after a controversy about Subway's tuna last month, they included this note about their ingredients:

While many of Subway's core protein choices were improved as part of the East Fresh Refresh, one ingredient that doesn't need an upgrade is the Subway high-quality premium tuna. Subway sources tuna from leading global food suppliers that have a reputation for working diligently with food safety and quality experts to ensure consistent, high-quality products at every stage of the supply chain. The 100% wild-caught tuna remains a fan favorite among sub lovers.